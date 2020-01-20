‘The Bachelor’ week 3 preview: Champagne-gate continues & new drama begins

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV)- Last week’s episode of “The Bachelor” was fizzlin’ with drama and tonight will not be any different!

Bachelor Nation, here’s what you can expect while watching episode 3 tonight at 8pm on My ABC WOTV 4!

The Champagne-gate fiasco continues

Hannah Ann

Kelsey Weier Credit: ABCANET

If you think that the champagne feud between Hannah Ann and Kelsey Weier is over, think again!

During tonight’s episode, Hannah and Kelsey will attempt to make amends, but the heated mess will begin to spill over.

>>>Missed the feud? Watch it here.

Peter and Victoria P. get down on the dance floor!

Victoria P, 27, a nurse from Alexandria, LA

Peter Weber Credit: ABCANET

Pilot Peter flies away from the “Champagne-gate” chaos by going on a romantic date with Victoria P! Just as the pair begin to break it down on the dance floor, Victoria literally starts to break down.

During the date, she tearfully reveals heart-wrenching information about her past.

Will her attempt to open up to Peter pull him closer or scare him away? There’s only one way to find out.

Prepare for a pillow fight!

Demi Burnett is tonight’s special guest and she’s coming in with a bang!

The former Bachelor contestant surprises some of the women with an early morning pillow fight.

Pillow fights are meant to be harmless fun, but the feathers really begin to fly once the women play against each other!

Credit: ABCANET

