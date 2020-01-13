The Bachelor week 2 sneak peek: Hannah Brown’s fate and a heated runway battle

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV)- Does Hannah Brown still have feelings for Peter Weber? Will Peter invite her to join the other women, or will he move forward in his journey to find a new co-pilot?

So many questions!

just when I think I'm done watching #TheBachelor, they reel me right back in pic.twitter.com/4VovDpWO5x — temaki troll (@iglethiath) January 9, 2020

After tuning in to last week’s premiere of The Bachelor season 24, Bachelor Nation is so ready to know what happens next! And tonight, we’ll finally get some answers!

So-grab your pals, some popcorn, and maybe even a glass of wine because this sneak peek is telling us that tonight will be epic!

What’s happening tonight?

Peter and Hannah will continue their intimate conversation, but what will they ultimately decide?

CREDIT: ABCANET

The women hit the runway for a fierce fashion competition that ends with a bang! Just as an FYI, there may be a few more tears shed because the contest is judged by Supermodel Janice Dickenson and Fashion Expert Carson Kressley! Tonight shall be iconic!

Credit: ACBANET

Watch with us tonight at 8pm on My ABC WOTV 4 and follow along on Facebook and Twitter !