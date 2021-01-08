‘The Bachelor’ Week 2 Preview: Matt’s dates with Bri and Sarah causes major drama at the mansion

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV)- We’re only in Week 2 of “The Bachelor” and the drama is already starting to unfold! After making his grand debut as Season 25’s leading man, Matt James caught the eyes of 32 lucky ladies, but by the end of night one, 8 Bachelorettes were sent home. On Monday, the 24 women who survived the rose ceremony on arrival night discover that dating Matt is intoxicating although the atmosphere among the women is plain toxic.

Here’s more of what to expect:

Matt’s adventurous first date with Bri triggers an emotional bombshell between the other jealous women, including Victoria.

The largest group date in Bachelor history has 18 women dress up for a wedding photo shoot, with Matt as the groom kissing his brides.

Sarah is thrilled to join Matt on a romantic ride aboard a 1930s biplane, but the love-struck bachelorette is having a difficult time seeing him with other ladies, leading to multiple women spiraling out of control! “The Bachelor,”

Tune into week 2 on MONDAY, JAN. 11 at 8 p.m. on My ABC WOTV4!Episodes can be viewed the next day on demand and on Hulu.

