‘The Bachelor’ two-night episode special preview: Alayah’s fate, a dramatic rose ceremony, and Peter’s shocking injury!

Bachelor Nation, you're in for a treat! This week, TWO new episodes of "The Bachelor" will premiere on Monday and Wednesday at 8pm on My ABC WOTV 4! This means that during the special two-night event, you'll get to indulge in double the drama, tears, and romance!

Here’s a sneak peek of Monday’s episode:

#TheBachelor brought so much rumble to the jungle that we needed TWO NIGHTS to show it all. Don't miss all-new episodes Tonight and Wednesday at 8|7c on ABC. pic.twitter.com/vIVIjcwX2E — The Bachelor (@BachelorABC) February 3, 2020

Peter decides on Alayah’s ultimate fate

Monday night’s episode begins with Peter questioning his decision to invite Alayah back into his heart and the mansion. After the women confront him for bringing drama back into their lives with the return of the former contestant, Peter is stuck on what to do next!

Should he keep Alayah in the run to become his co-pilot, or should he take some of the other women’s advice and eliminate her for good? Vote below!

Roses and drama are brought to the ceremony!

Who will continue vying for Peter’s heart and who will be sent packing? A rose ceremony will take place during Monday night’s episode, and it will be like none other! The women are giving Peter a piece of their minds by sharing their true thoughts towards his recent actions. While several contestants put the Bachelor on blast, one, will pull a “make-or-break” scheme to preserve their individual spot in the competition!

Pilot Peter takes a serious hit

The women fly off to Costa Rica to meet up with the man of their dreams and arrive to find a great surprise! Peter shows up to paradise with a huge forehead scar and shares the crazy story of how his injury came to be! Prepare to get your mind blown!

The competition heats up!

During their stay in Costa Rica, the women gear up for another competition! This time, they’re not only fighting for a spot in Peter’s heart but for a spot on the cover of Cosmopolitan Magazine!

The ladies partake in a photoshoot competition designed to put their modeling skills to the test! The contestant with the fiercest pose will be featured in the popular magazine’s spread alongside Peter!

Set your DVR's and get ready for an all new episode of "The Bachelor" tonight at 8pm on My ABC WOTV 4!