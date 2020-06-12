‘The Bachelor’ Season 25: Matt James becomes first black lead in franchise history

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV)- There’s a new bachelor in town and he’s already making history! ABC announced on Friday, June 12, that Matt James is the Season 25 Bachelor, making him the first black male lead in the franchise’s 18-year history!

This isn’t the first time that milestones have been reached on the show! The 28-year-old real estate broker from Raliegh, North Carolina, was set to compete for Clare Crawley’s heart on Season 16 of The Bachelorette. Crawley first made headlines for becoming the oldest female Bachelorette lead! Although her season is temporarily postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic, it will resume in the fall and The Bachelor starring James will air subsequently.

Although James is no stranger to Bachelor Nation because he’s best friends with Tyler Cameron, runner-up on Hannah Brown’s season, the casting is a big deal!

Fans have often criticized the franchise for their lack of diversity over the years. For 24 seasons, The Bachelor has featured white-male leads, with the exception of Juan Pablo and Peter Weber.

In 2019, viewers were hoping that Mike Johnson would become the first black male lead after growing in popularity during Hannah Brown’s season. Peter Weber was chosen instead.

The franchise did cast their first female black lead, Rachel Lindsay, for season 13 of The Bachelorette, which ultimately sparked the demand for more black representation.

Since starring on the show, Lindsey has spoken out about the importance of diversifying the franchise and has encouraged fans to support “The Bachelor Diversity Campaign”, a petition created for “anti-racism in the Bachelor franchise”.

@ABCNetwork and @Fleissmeister you say you stand with the Black community—now take ACTION! 40 seasons is long enough. IT'S TIME. Show us you're anti-racist and cast a #BIPOCBachelor for Season 25. #BachelorSoWhite Sign our petition: https://t.co/74rezGjrMr — Bachelor Diversity Campaign (@bachdiversity) June 8, 2020

Fans are now signing the petition and commenting on James’ Instagram posts to congratulate him on the new role! While he hasn’t responded to the out pour of love just yet, we’re excited to tune in for new seasons of The Bachelor and The Bachelorette!