The Bachelor Recap: Fans react to Victoria’s departure, a fashion show and a blowout fight

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV) – Tons of dates, drama and dirty farms on this week’s episode of The Bachelor. Matt confronted Anna about her starting rumors about other contestants and she really had no excuse and was sent packing.

Rachael got an amazing one-on-one date with Matt that included a fashion show and shopping bags of clothes she got to take home with her…plus a pair of Louboutins! The other women were noticeably jealous, a situation that was made even worse by the following group date that literally had them cleaning up a farm. Abigail told Matt a heartbreaking story about how her dad left her when she was young and had just received a cochlear implant. Her vulnerability earned her the group date rose!

When it came time to the Rose Ceremony, Victoria did NOT receive a rose and she was not happy about it. She said that she felt “so sorry” for Matt, after he took the other girls’ claims of Victoria’s bullying seriously. Without even a hug goodbye, she stormed off and continued to insist that she did nothing wrong.

We were left with a cliffhanger – a two-on-one date with Jessenia and MJ after their huge argument and a familiar face returns for next week’s episode to shake things up!

Kit and Matt had a steamy date in the kitchen which was followed by her being “vulnerable” about growing up with a millionaire fashion designer as a mother.

Let’s take a look at some of the best tweets from Bachelor Nation last night!

Kit: “my mom is famous 😢 it’s hard for me to be vulnerable”#TheBachelor pic.twitter.com/GeloNOyzcz — vanessa 🐼 (@v_dizzel) February 2, 2021

Abigail literally sharing how her children might be deaf and Kit’s here explaining the hardships of having a fashion designer mom.#TheBachelor pic.twitter.com/oSI3h9HHiw — Bachelor Fantake (@BachelorFantake) February 2, 2021

Rachael’s Louboutins = the entire budget for Tayshia’s season #TheBachelor pic.twitter.com/YOXiHCwaTQ — Regina Phalange (@phalan_regina) February 2, 2021

Jessenia just turned this into an episode of the office and I love her even more for it #TheBachelor pic.twitter.com/kHkdQJQyLB — Lexc1013 (@lexc1013_alexa) February 2, 2021

When your mom makes you hang out with your friend from high school who you hate now #TheBachelor pic.twitter.com/gqBfJWdV5q — Brett S. Vergara (@BrettSVergara) February 2, 2021