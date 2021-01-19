The Bachelor Recap: Fans react to a steamy reading session, Matt’s kissing style and one girl’s departure

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV) – A group date with erotic storytelling, a one-on-one date crashed by some donkeys and Sarah not only interrupting the group date & causing major drama, but also deciding to leave. Quite the episode of The Bachelor!
In the group date, we find out some shocking news – Chris Harrison wrote a romance novel a few years ago. All the girls take turns writing romance stories about them and Matt, with some of them being a little more X-rated than others!
In an emotional exchange with Katie, Sarah expresses her desire to leave the show, especially with her dad being diagnosed with a terminal illness.
Let’s take a look at some of the best tweets from Bachelor Nation last night.