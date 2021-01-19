The Bachelor Recap: Fans react to a steamy reading session, Matt’s kissing style and one girl’s departure

ABC

by: Jessica Jurczak

Posted: / Updated:

Photo courtesy of abcanet

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV) – A group date with erotic storytelling, a one-on-one date crashed by some donkeys and Sarah not only interrupting the group date & causing major drama, but also deciding to leave. Quite the episode of The Bachelor!

In the group date, we find out some shocking news – Chris Harrison wrote a romance novel a few years ago. All the girls take turns writing romance stories about them and Matt, with some of them being a little more X-rated than others!

In an emotional exchange with Katie, Sarah expresses her desire to leave the show, especially with her dad being diagnosed with a terminal illness.

Let’s take a look at some of the best tweets from Bachelor Nation last night.

Thinking of those of you who watched this particular episode with your parents!
Even Matt joined in on the fun!

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Join WOTV 4 Women on Social

Facebook Icon
Twitter Icon
Pintetest Icon