The Bachelor Recap: Fans react to a new contestant, Tyler C and a fan favorite being sent home

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV) – This week’s episode of The Bachelor started where we left off last week – a tense 2 on 1 situation with Jessenia, MJ and Matt. On trend with the other bullies in this season, MJ was very sweet to Matt but nasty to Jessenia and turned the situation on her, saying that she was the one in the wrong. Well, Matt disagreed and sent MJ packing!

Immediately after, Serena C. snapped at Katie saying she’s the reason there is all this drama in the house that Matt is finding out about. Katie yet again has to fight off bullies and pettiness! Next, we get a “surprise” visitor that Chris Harrison pretends he doesn’t know is coming, even though she probably had to quarantine before arriving. Heather, from Colton’s season, decides she just HAS to meet Matt and crashes the party in her mini van.

In less-dramatic scenes, Matt goes on a group date to a bowling alley and also a one-on-one with Katie. The one-on-one has them playing a Punk’d-style prank on Tyler C and ends with Matt telling Katie that they’re better as friends and sends her home. Bachelor Nation is DISTRAUGHT.

Let’s take a look at some of the best tweets from Bachelor Nation last night!

I feel like Katie and Matt could be best friends after this #TheBachelor pic.twitter.com/IPP1lNKoMu — Gillian Buettner (@gillianbuettner) February 9, 2021

Me applying to be the masseuse when I find out Tyler C needs a massage #TheBachelor pic.twitter.com/qlZlud8Ocm — No Justice, No Peace – Prosecute the Police (@PrincessRathy) February 9, 2021

Heather’s Dodge Grand Caravan must have been bought with Tayshia’s season’s budget #TheBachelor #TheBachelorABC pic.twitter.com/nMBVjTEnDj — Mr. Right Reasons (@MrRightReasons) February 9, 2021

My new way to exit a conversation I no longer what to be a part of “thank you for your feedback”#TheBachelorABC #bachelor pic.twitter.com/zEpcYAyCe7 — Alyssa Zinar (@alyssa_zinar) February 9, 2021

The budget for Brendan and Tayshia’s carnival vs. Matt and Pieper’s carnival date is hilarious #TheBachelorABC pic.twitter.com/Hhe1nUOpvh — Allison Dash (@allisoncdash) February 9, 2021

Jesseina calling MJ ‘Meredith’ was such a flex and im soo here for it #TheBachelorABC — emily elizabeth ✵ (@m_ily94) February 9, 2021

Chris Harrison canceling the cocktail party for the 100th time this season #TheBachelorABC pic.twitter.com/8VX4elPiHI — Tate Dye (@tatumbd) February 9, 2021