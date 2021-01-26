The Bachelor Recap: Fans react to 5 new women, a nasty rumor, and Katie’s anti-bullying stance

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV) – Within the first 5 minutes of this week’s episode of The Bachelor, Victoria was already starting drama. The drama intensified when Chris Harrison interrupted her conversation with Matt to bring in five new contestants. It’s safe to say that a lot of the more vocal women were NOT pleased about having to compete with more people!

Anna spread a rumor about one of the new girls, claiming she was a paid escort and the rumor spread like wildfire, with Katie stepping in to defend her. Newcomer Michelle quickly won fans (and Matt’s!) heart and was a nice breath of fresh air – Matt seemed to like her so much that he actually kissed her with his eyes closed!

Katie actually spent a majority of the episode defending women from nasty bullying, which fans applauded! She even ended up telling Matt about the toxic environment, which he addresses next week.

Let’s take a look at some of the best tweets from Bachelor Nation last night!

the devil works hard but #TheBachelor producers work harder pic.twitter.com/T6ywXWspQz — hannah bean (@HannahBieniek) January 26, 2021

Me watching Katie be an angel human week after week like #TheBachelor pic.twitter.com/fiONhxYEC3 — Brett S. Vergara (@BrettSVergara) January 26, 2021

this is probably the first time I’ve felt Matt have true chemistry with someone and now I’m rooting for Michelle so hard #TheBachelor pic.twitter.com/zhsovTSGpA — annie (@eezdayutsnay) January 26, 2021

When Matt says physical fitness is really important to him #TheBachelor pic.twitter.com/83KPzuAPJW — mrsmattjames (@mrsmattjames1) January 26, 2021

I made it out you all !!! #TheBachelor pic.twitter.com/DBuz0YzHLo — Magi Tareke (@MagiTareke) January 26, 2021

fr when did this show become so violent?? #TheBachelor pic.twitter.com/Row5s8stK3 — the boonk collective (@boonkcollective) January 26, 2021

Matt: Okay this is a judgement free zone! I’m gonna dance here I go



Bachelor Nation:

#TheBachelor #bachelor pic.twitter.com/yEtstozMAO — Jon (@jonbon757) January 26, 2021