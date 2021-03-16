The Bachelor Recap: Breakups, tough conversations and the newest Bachelorette

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – This week’s 3-hour-long episode of The Bachelor and After the Final Rose had a lot of twists and turns!
The episode starts with Matt introducing both Michelle and Rachael to his mom and brother. Things went well with both women but Matt had some major doubts. Michelle made him and her matching jerseys and Matt broke up with her.
After talking with Chris Harrison, he also expressed doubts about getting engaged at all and called off his one-on-one date with Rachael. In the end, he said he wanted to be with her but that he wasn’t ready to propose yet.
At After the Final Rose, Emmanuel Acho discussed Rachael’s antebellum party photos and why they were offensive. She owns up to her ignorance and also reveals that Matt did break up with her, in order for her to do more anti-racism learning. He said the most disappointing thing for him was having to explain to Rachael why it was problematic and why he was upset.
At the end, Emmanuel announces the new Bachelorette – and it’s two women! Both Michelle and Katie will have their own Bachelorette season.
Let’s take a look at what Bachelor Nation had to say!