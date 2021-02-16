The Bachelor Recap: An uncomfortable yoga date, multiple goodbyes and fan outrage

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV) – This week’s episode of The Bachelor saw many goodbyes! Heather was gone almost immediately as she stepped foot in the Bachelor mansion. Next, Kit told Matt that she didn’t have the clarity she needed from him to continue so she packed her bags. In addition, Matt sent home Serena C., Chelsea and Pieper at the two rose ceremonies and Jessenia after their date. In an upsetting move to most fans, Matt also pulled Abigail aside to say that he essentially forgot about her after their first initial chemistry and fell in love with other women. Whew – 6 women sent home in one night!

Serena P. and Matt had a slightly awkward one-on-one date including tantric yoga but Matt gave her a rose at the end. On the other hand, Jessenia and Matt had what seemed to be a fun date but at the end, he claimed he didn’t feel that love and connection that would lead to an engagement.

All in all, Bachelor Nation seems to be very displeased with the choices Matt is making and the way he’s sending women home. But things are about to get interesting – we’re left with Bri, Michelle, Rachael and Serena P. with hometown dates next weekend!

Let’s take a look at some of the best tweets from Bachelor Nation last night!

this is how to tell when matt’s breaking up with a girl…#thebachelor pic.twitter.com/2L9neDfmI0 — mija🦩 (@Nanyvette) February 16, 2021

Jessenia: I think I'm starting to fall in love with you



Matt: Thank you for sharing that



Bachelor Nation: #TheBachelor #TheBachelorABC pic.twitter.com/GNuEgcvwDK — Anisa (@Anisa2905) February 16, 2021

when Abigail said “I’m always the girl who makes guys realize what they want but they never want me.” I FELT THAT #TheBachelor pic.twitter.com/yffl6PMXbC — Katie (@katierochaa) February 16, 2021

My mom when I go 5 over the speed limit #TheBachelor pic.twitter.com/AQTWSypX6M — Erin✨ (@erinbyrneout) February 16, 2021

I was not expecting SIX women to be sent home this episode omg #TheBachelor pic.twitter.com/mMeFgJnCkM — trisha (@anotherdayii) February 16, 2021

I just know Kit came here for fame and didn’t expect to get this far LMAOO #TheBachelor pic.twitter.com/H6dzpXDEFu — heyyy (@harryyxstylesss) February 16, 2021

matt really picks up the rose and says #TheBachelor pic.twitter.com/wKY2jNVpPy — emur & lob (@bachnation42) February 16, 2021

How I look after this roller coaster of an episode #TheBachelor pic.twitter.com/BOER27l1lv — Emma (@_emmerly_) February 16, 2021