The Bachelor Recap: A conversation with Matt’s dad, fantasy suites and some interesting dates

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – This wild season of The Bachelor is coming to a close. This week’s episode had us at the fantasy suites with Bri, Michelle and Rachael. Before Matt got to the individual dates with the three women, he had a special visitor: his dad. He opened up to his dad about how the pain he caused his mom and how that impacted the way Matt views relationships. Eventually Matt’s dad apologized and wished him luck on his journey for love.

The first date was Michelle – they had a spa date that was a little unique! They did a foot bath in oatmeal and then bathed in butter (yes, butter). They seemed to have a great time and Michelle told him that she loved him – Matt gave her his standard answer when he doesn’t feel the same “Thank you for sharing that.” Uh-oh.

Michelle came back from her date giddy nonetheless, which set off Rachael who had a breakdown that her man spent the night with another woman. After hearing about Michelle’s spa date, Bri was excited for her turn, just to find out that her date involved camping in the woods! She made the best of it and luckily, they got to spend the night in the fantasy suite instead of a tent.

Rachael finally had her time with Matt, where she expressed that she didn’t know where she stood with him. Matt eased her fears by saying that he’s falling in love with her. They continued their pottery-making date and then headed off to their fantasy suite, complete with fireworks (literally).

At the rose ceremony, Matt sends Bri home and she takes it gracefully. Next week Matt will have to choose between Michelle and Rachael!

Let’s see what Bachelor Nation had to say!

