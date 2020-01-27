‘The Bachelor’ preview: Chase Rice crashes Victoria F. and Peter’s date

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV)- Bachelor Nation, I think we can all agree that this is one of the most awkward dates ever! On Monday’s episode of “The Bachelor”, Peter Weber and Victoria F. attend a country concert during their one-on-one date. As the pair enter the venue, Victoria F. gets the surprise of a lifetime!

You would think that she walks into a room filled with romantic decor and roses, but no! Instead, Victoria walks in to find her ex, Chase Rice, standing on stage holding a guitar. Uh oh!

Run, girl, run!

>>> Watch the moment that had Victoria F. shook below!

What you can also expect…

The “Bachelor Bowl”

During “The Bachelor” episode 4, fans can also expect to watch the women participate in a sporty group date.

Here’s a hint:

A possible new addition to the mansion

It wouldn’t be another binge-worthy Bachelor episode without more drama! During Monday’s showing, a provocative woman crashes an after-party which makes the women very upset! They immediately confront Peter, but his attitude towards the situation may backfire!

So, who is this mysterious woman? What’s the purpose of the Bachelor Bowl? Will Victoria P.’s past relationship with Chase jeopardize her future with Peter?

There's only one way to find out! Watch "The Bachelor" Monday at 8pm on My ABC WOTV 4