The Bachelor premiere recap: Peter Weber’s journey begins with the shocking return of Hannah Brown

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV)- New year, new season, and new love interests! Bachelor Nation, the time has come.

Season 24 of ABC’s The Bachelor premiered Monday night and viewers were in for a wild ride. There were tears, roses, eliminations, loads of flight puns, and even the shocking return of Peter Weber’s ex-girlfriend and former Bachelorette star, Hannah Brown.

As a quick reminder, Weber came in third during Brown’s season of The Bachelorette last year. Although there were sparks and several windmill moments shared between the pair, Hannah chose Jed Wyatt, but ended their relationship after learning he had a girlfriend back home. Ouch!

Rejection sucks, but Pilot Peter is ready to begin his quest of finding love, but expect some turbulence along the way!

West Coast…you're in for a bumpy ride tonight! #TheBachelor pic.twitter.com/9syINx609t — The Bachelor (@BachelorABC) January 7, 2020

Most m emorable entrances

First impressions are everything and these 30 women came to steal the spotlight!

Madison makes a landing in a huge paper airplane

Kelley refreshes Peter’s memory on how they met in a hotel prior to the show

Jenna makes a moooo-ve by introducing her emotional support cow named Ashley P.

We could all use an emotional support animal tonight! 🐮❤️ #TheBachelor https://t.co/Xh2F5C4NI4 — The Bachelor (@BachelorABC) January 7, 2020

Courtney glides in on a smaller plane

Deandra blows Peter’s mind by dressing as a windmill and asks for a “Round five”

The return of the windmill (Hannah Brown)

It’s the moment that shocked Peter, the women, and the entire Bachelor Nation! Hannah Brown turned heads after arriving in the final limo of the night.

If things couldn’t get even more unexpecting, Hannah re-gifted the wings that Peter had given her and wished him the best on finding his true co-pilot. How sweet!

First impression rose recipient

Hannah Ann, 23, a model from Knoxville, TN received the first rose and the internet had mixed reviews.

Unpopular opinion – don’t like Hannah Ann. #TheBachelor — Chris Bukowski (@chrisjbukowski) January 7, 2020

The bachelor final four…

Hannah Ann

Victoria P.

Kelley

Madison

calling it right now. pic.twitter.com/hGOxXBWFRr — squid (@sidneymathews_) January 7, 2020

Who was sent home

Maurissa

Avonlea

Jade

Kylie

Megan

Katrina

Jenna

Eunice

Tune into The Bachelor weekly on My ABC WOTV4 and follow along on Facebook and Twitter.