‘The Bachelor’ two-night episode special preview: Romance in Santiago, Chile; Telenovela competition and a wild rodeo!

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV)- Episode one of The Bachelor’s two-night special event was explosive, but it isn’t over yet! Get ready Bachelor Nation…part two continues Wednesday night at 8pm on My ABC WOTV 4!

Here’s what’s happening on Wednesday!

Another night of #TheBachelor?! Lucky us. Don't miss the drama that unfolds tonight. pic.twitter.com/sa12LNFCh5 — The Bachelor (@BachelorABC) February 5, 2020

Sparks fly in Santiago, Chile!

credit: abcanet

Pilot Peter is taking his love life to new heights in Santiago, Chile! As he continues the quest to find his “true co-pilot”, he faces a bit of turbulence after one contestant reveals that she’s never been in love before! *Gasps*

This doesn’t mean that she isn’t falling for the Bachelor, but she may have a hard time convincing Peter that she’s ready to be taken off the market for good!

Jealousy erupts!

When it comes to finding love, going on one-on-one dates is a crucial step to building genuine relationships with love interests! During Wednesday’s episode, one of the women earns her second one-on-one date with Peter! You go girl!

While she’s enjoying some alone time with her potential hubby, another contestant is panicking because she’s NEVER had a date with Peter! Let’s pray for her.

A telenovela competition gets catty

credit: abcanet

Peter and a group of the other women put their acting skills to the test by starring in their own telenovela! It’s a steamy Latin American drama called “El Amor de Pedro?” (“Pedro’s love?”), but love won’t be in the atmosphere! Tempers and arguments flare as a few bachelorettes find an issue with each other!

Peter finds himself stuck in the middle and have to choose someone’s side.

Peter’s second one-on-one date may be a disaster…

credit: abcanet

Peter and one lucky contestant will get to enjoy each other’s company while spending the day learning how to train beautiful horses! After the training, the pair take-off to attend a rodeo and Peter is in for a wild ride!

His date reveals that she may not be the best fit for him and worries that she won’t be able to fulfill his needs and desires! Ouch!

His date reveals that she may not be the best fit for him and worries that she won't be able to fulfill his needs and desires!