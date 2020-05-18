The Bachelor: ‘Listen to Your Heart’ finale preview



GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV)- Buckle up Bachelor Nation! We’re heading to Nashville for the Season finale of “The Bachelor Presents: Listen to Your Heart.”

On Monday night, viewers will finally get to see which couple walks away with musical fame and the love of a lifetime!

During the highly anticipated finale, Bri and Chris, Jamie and Trevor, and Rudi and Matt will perform in front of their largest audience yet! In what appears to be the biggest moment of the competition, each couple will have to perform two songs in front of a panel of celebrity judges and a full venue! Get ready to hear some covers of your favorite songs by the Righteous Brothers, Ed Sheeran, Bob Dylan, and Dan +Shay!

If this isn’t a major surprise, the couples will also be presented with the opportunity to take their relationships to the next level through fantasy suite dates.

Will this news make or break their relationships? Will each couple have enough chemistry to capture their partner’s hearts both on and off stage? There’s only one way to find out!

Tune in to the series finale on Monday, May 18, at 8:00 pm on My ABC WOTV4!