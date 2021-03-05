The Bachelor fantasy suite dates: Matt James gets romantic with Michelle, Rachael and Bri

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV)- Season 25 of The Bachelor is about to get hot and steamy! On Monday, March 8 at 8 p.m. on My ABC WOTV4, Matt James will head into fantasy suite dates with Michelle, Rachael and Bri! The Bachelor and his three remaining women will each enjoy romantic and perfectly tailored one-on-one dates, all of which lead to the big question: Are they ready to spend the night together?

Before he can truly consider moving forward in a relationship, Matt must first address the one that has previously held him back. Will an honest conversation be enough to guide him on his quest to find love? Find out by watching with us!

Episodes can be viewed the next day on demand and on Hulu.

CATCH A SNEAK PEEK BELOW

The three remaining women vying for Matt James heart are:

Michelle Young, 27, teacher from Edina, Minn.

Rachael Kirkconnell, 24, Graphic designer from Cumming, Ga.

Bri Springs, 24, Communications Manager from San Francisco, Calif.