‘The Bachelor’ Episode 7 preview: Inside Madison, Kelsey, and Natasha’s dates; which women will be eliminated?

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV)- Each week, Peter Weber gets closer and closer to finding his potential wife! During Monday night’s episode of “The Bachelor”, the pilot will take his relationships with Hannah Ann, Kelley, Kelsey, Madison, Natasha, and Victoria F. to new heights! The six lucky women will escape to paradise and some will even enjoy intimate hometown dates!

Who will the lucky women be? Find out by watching at 8pm on My ABC WOTV 4!

A gorgeous destination date!

LIMA, PERU, credit: gettyimages

The Bachelorettes pack their bags and head to the capital of Peru…Lima!

During their extravagant adventure to this exotic city, Peter decides to get deep. An insightful conversation with his mother prompts him to have a very serious chat with the women. Hopefully their reactions won’t be as bad as when the women found out they were going to Cleveland! So iconic!

credit: giphy

Three-on-one-date

Madison and Peter hook up…their fishing reels!

Madison, credit: abcanet

credit: abcanet

Bachelor Nation, our girl Madison is finally getting the one-on-one time that she deserves! During their date in the fishing village of Pucusana, Madison and Peter enjoy a romantic outing! However, their magical day takes a slight turn…*take a deep breath*

During their outing, Madison and Peter come to “a make-or-break-moment”. Let’s hope this isn’t as bad as it sounds.

Natasha and Peter enjoy a day of play at the Plaza!

credit: abcanet

Natasha and Peter head off to Plaza de Armas! The pair share delicious meals and indulge in a little retail therapy, but their relationship may end up needing a little therapy as well!

Last week, Bachelor Nation sensed that the pair are lacking chemistry and it may reveal itself to be true…

Honestly the only girl I can see Peter ending up w/in any capacity is Madison bc:



-He & Natasha have no connection

-Victoria is manipulative & fake

-Kelsey is too immature/dramatic

-Hannah Ann isn’t serious enough

-Kelley is waaaay too good for him#theBachelor — A (@AmyLynn0721) February 6, 2020

Kelsey and Peter go for a wild ride!

Peter Weber, credit: abcanet

Kelsey Weier, credit: abcanet

When it comes to love, Kelsey isn’t afraid to let her walls down and open up to her man! During their one-on-one date in the Peruvian mountains, Kelsey shares another family secret with the Bachelor, but how will he react?

During their previous date, Kelsey earned the date rose for sharing a piece of her past. Will her honesty be rewarded once again?

6 women remain, but not for long…

credit: abcanet

As with any journey to find love, some relationships will thrive, and others won’t survive.

Peter will have to make the tough decision of eliminating two of the women, but who will it be?

Bachelor Nation, cast your vote below and tune in for a new episode of “The Bachelor” at 8pm on My ABC WOTV 4!

