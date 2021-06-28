Taye Diggs and ‘The Bachelor’ star Demi Burnett attempt to find love on ‘The Celebrity Dating Game’

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV)- It looks like Katie Thurston isn’t the only Bachelor franchise star looking for love. Former “The Bachelor” and “Bachelor in Paradise” contestant, Demi Burnett, is also on the hunt to find her perfect match, this time on “The Celebrity Dating Game.”

During episode three, which airs on Monday, June 28 at 10 P.M. on My ABC WOTV4, Burnett tries to get to know the contestants-two women and one man- by asking them what the sentence at the top of their dating profile would be.

The contestants will try to predict Burnett’s identity, using unique clues featured in Michael Bolton rendition of “I’ll Stand by You”.

And actor Taye Diggs will also join the quest to meet a new love interest. He’ll interact with three other contestants, gaging their personalities and compatibility in a series of challenges.

Diggs asks contestants to describe the word “love” without using the word “love” while Michael Bolton sings a clever rendition of “You Are So Beautiful.”

Catch a special sneak peek in the teaser video below!

