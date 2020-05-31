Summer game shows are back on ABC!

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV)- Get ready! Summer is only a few weeks away and there’s so much to look forward to other than gorgeous weather and sunshine!

A few of your favorite ABC summer game shows are making an epic return and you’ll certainly want to tune in with your family!

Here’s some summer game shows that you can enjoy at home beginning this Sunday, May 31st at 8:00 pm on My ABC WOTV4.

(Source: ABC)

8:00 – Family Feud

abcanet

Celebrity families will compete to win cash for their charities! The episode kicks off with the beloved OG Queer Eye team, led by Carson Kressley, playing against the new class members from Netflix’s hit show “Queer Eye,” led by Bobby Berk, in a hilarious one-hour episode.

9:00 PM- Press Your Luck

(ABC/Eric McCandless)

Host, Elizabeth Banks returns for the Press Your Luck season two debut! The stakes have never been higher as contestants try to avoid the iconic and devilish WHAMMY for a chance at life-changing cash and prizes.

Host Elizabeth Banks is joined by contestants:

Chad Aull (hometown: Owensboro, Kentucky),

Walt Charles (hometown: Arouca, Trinidad and Tobago)

Emily Dowler (hometown: Roscoe, Pennsylvania)

10:00 PM- Match Game

(ABC/Lou Rocco)

At 10|9c on Match Game everyone is a little suspect, so line ‘em up and get ready to BLANK! We’ve got a wanted man at the helm when Alec Baldwin returns for a fifth season.

Celebrity panelists for May 31 include: Mario Cantone (He may have appeared on “NYPD Blue” – for a few seconds!) Jennifer Esposito (“Blue Bloods”; “Crash”; “Don’t Say a Word”; “Taxi”) Adam Rodriguez (“Criminal Minds”) Angie Harmon (“Rizzoli & Isles”) Michael Chiklis (“The Shield”) Melissa Fumero (“Brooklyn Nine-Nine”)

Happy streaming!