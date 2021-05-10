Sneak peek: Station 19 and Grey’s Anatomy renewed for new seasons in 2021-2022

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV)-Ring the alarm! On Monday, May 10, ABC made a groundbreaking reveal, announcing the return of “Station 19” and “Grey’s Anatomy”. Both shows will renew for the 2021-2022 season.

.

“Record-breaking series “Grey’s Anatomy” will return for season 18 and its successful spinoff “Station 19″ for season five,” ABC noted.

Several fans were pleased to hear the news and decided to celebrate the big announcement by expressing their excitement via Twitter.

JAPRIL SPINOFF PILOT IN A S18 EPISODE is coming! I know that’s right! pic.twitter.com/ila4PYk0gX — Japril’s Press Secretary 🥠 (@ibeezdressing) May 10, 2021

There is a reason why these two action-drama series are a hit among millions of viewers and have had longevity.

ABC says, “In the 2020-2021 season, “Grey’s Anatomy” ranks as the No. 1 entertainment series among Adults 18-49 and as ABC’s No. 1 show this season in both Total Viewers (8.3 million) and Adults 18-49.” And as for Station 19, ABC noted that the show “ranks as the No. 1 program in the Thursday 8 p.m. hour this 2020-2021 season among Total Viewers (7.2 million) and as the highest-rated entertainment series in the hour among Adults 18-49 (1.3/8).”

What is most remarkable about both series is the fact that they not only keep viewers on their toes, but the shows honor real-life heroes who are everyday first responders and health care professionals. President of Hulu Originals & ABC Entertainment Craig Erwich praised the incredible job that both shows writers have done in bringing extraordinary medical stories to life.

“Krista and her team of writers have continued to deliver the compelling and compassionate storytelling that is a hallmark of these shows, and created some of the year’s most-talked-about moments in television. We’re so grateful to our talented casts and crews for their extraordinary work that connects with viewers everywhere, and we look forward to sharing even more defining moments with our fans next season.”

Craig Erwich

Executive producer and showrunner Krista Vernoff also made a few remarks following the renewal announcement.

“The writers, directors, casts and crews of ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ and ‘Station 19’ worked so hard to bring these shows to life this past season. Keeping each other safe on set while paying tribute to the front-line heroes and first responders has been a challenge and a privilege. I’ve been truly blown away – particularly by our tireless crews – as they reinvented the TV-making wheel. Thank you to ABC and ABC Signature for the support and extraordinary partnership through this unprecedented season. We are so grateful for the opportunity to tell more stories.”

Krista Vernoff

Stay tuned for the official season premiere announcement dates of “Grey’s Anatomy” and “Station 19”!