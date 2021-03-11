Station 19 and Grey’s Anatomy return with epic crossover event Thursday night

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV)- It’s been three long months since fans of Station 19 and Grey’s Anatomy tuned in to watch the thrilling season finales of each show! Now, it’s time to get ready for the winter premieres of these hit drama series by turning your channels to My ABC WOTV4 on Thursday at 8 p.m.!

There’s an epic crossover event taking place and we have a special sneak peek. Watch below!

Station 19-“Train in Vain”

Photo courtesy of ABC/Christopher Willard

Station 19 kicks off with Carina and DeLuca pursuing Opal, the woman suspected of sex trafficking last seen in the “Grey’s Anatomy” winter finale.

Meanwhile, Maya leaves Andy in charge of the yearly inspection, and Dean and Vic struggle to cope with the fallout of Dean’s traumatic arrest on the return of “Station 19,” Thursday, March 11 at 8 p.m. on My ABC WOTV4!

Episodes can also be viewed the next day on-demand and Hulu.

Guest starring is Giacomo Gianniotti as Dr. Andrew Deluca.

Grey’s Anatomy– “Helplessly Hoping”

Photo courtesy of ABC/Ron Batzdorff

“Grey’s Anatomy” picks up where the previous episode of “Station 19” left off as both teams tend to a tense situation with so much at stake.

Meanwhile, Jo convinces Hayes to bend the rules on a case, and Maggie and Winston reconnect on the return of “Grey’s Anatomy,” Thursday March 11 at 9 p.m. on My ABC WOTV4!

Guest starring is Jason George as Ben Warren and Danielle Savre as Maya Bishop