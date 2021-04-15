‘Station 19’ and ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ preview: Difficult conversations, wounded patients and emergency room drama

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV)- The drama continues during all-new episodes of Station 19 and Grey’s Anatomy airing Thursday, April 15 at 8 p.m. on My ABC WOTV4! If you’ve tuned into both shows last week, then you may have some lingering questions you’re itching to have answered.

The Station 19 crew had a lot on their plate during last week’s episode called Save Yourself. Besides trying to save countless lives amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, a few of the crew members were forced to put some time and energy into “saving” their romantic relationships. We learned that Andy and Sullivan’s relationship is on the fence because of Sullivan’s self-doubt and insecurities, but this isn’t all! Carina and Maya found themselves in hot water after Carina revealed her visa is expiring. While it seems like the pair are still going strong after Maya decides to move out of the country with Carina, time will only tell if the couple with ultimately survive this huge threat to their relationship.

Coming up on Station 19…

During Thursday’s upcoming episode of Station 19 called “Here It Comes Again”, Maya, Jack, Vic, Travis and Sullivan will have to respond to a burn call at an ice rink. Meanwhile, a pregnant woman and her husband will find themselves in trouble and seek out the station for help.

Lastly, Maya and Carina will pick up where they left off by having another difficult conversation. Will Maya rethink her decision to tag along with Carina? Will the two-love bird’s romance come to an end? There’s only one way to know for sure!

Watch with us at 8 p.m. to see what happens next!

Guest-starring is James Pickens Jr. as Dr. Richard Webber, Lachlan Buchanan as Emmett and Carlos Miranda as Theo Ruiz.

Episodes can also be viewed the next day on demand and on Hulu.

Last week on Grey’s Anatomy…

Photo courtesy of (ABC/Raymond Liu)

In its previous episode, “Sorry Doesn’t Always Make It Right”, things started off normal. Links parents made a surprise visit to his house to help him and Amelia with the kids. Link’s parent’s have never met their grandson before, and it was nice for both couples to have face-to-face interactions after distancing themselves away from one another due to the global pandemic. Although Amelia had a breakdown from feeling stressed out, she felt relieved that she could take some time away from the daily responsibilities of caring for kids…a feeling many parents can relate to right about now!

Then, the episode took a turn in true Grey’s Anatomy style…

Meredith was fighting for her life back at the hospital. She remained unresponsive despite being able to breathe on her own, but the doctors and hospital staff were desperately waiting for her to finally wake up. Meanwhile, the Grey Sloan doctors found themselves in a frenzy after assisting Shayne and Karissa, a newlywed couple who were injured in a car accident. As firefighters were cutting the couple out of their car, Karissa made some nasty remarks about her husband. She insisted that she be removed from the car first because she has more people in her life who care about her wellbeing and Shayne doesn’t have anyone. Of course, Shayne heard his wife’s remarks, and let’s just say their marriage is at a standstill.

Coming up on this week on Grey’s Anatomy!

In a new episode called “Sign O’ the Times”, Maggie is preoccupied with Winston while trying to treat a patient wounded in the Seattle protests. Meanwhile, Levi is tested by an emergency, and the doctors struggle to treat a patient who doesn’t believe in it.

Guest-starring is Phylicia Rashad as Nell Timms.

This episode is one that you won’t want to miss! We invite you to tune in with us at 9 p.m.