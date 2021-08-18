‘Stand up to Cancer’ fundraising special returns Aug. 21 on ABC

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV)- On Saturday, Aug. 21, communities across the world, and entertainment industry professionals are joining forces for Stand Up to Cancer (SU2C), a fundraising special supporting crucial research and new treatments for cancer.

Returning for its seventh biennial roadblock at 8 p.m. on My ABC WOTV4, the live televised special features inspiring patient stories, updates on cancer research, appearances from co-founder Katie Couric, celebrities and SU2C scientists, and a variety of musical performances.

Stand Up to Cancer recently announced Academy Award-winning actress Reese Witherspoon and entrepreneur Jim Toth as co-executive producers.

The pair will work alongside Done + Dusted and SU2C’s production team. This year’s cohosts include Anthony Anderson, Sofia Vergara, and Ken Jeong & Tran Ho. Performers include Brittney Howard, Common and Stevie Wonder.

In a recent statement, Witherspoon discussed the importance of shedding light on cancer and what her participation in the upcoming event means to her.

“Cancer is the second leading cause of death in the U.S. and the leading cause in Canada. Unfortunately, too many of us have a personal experience with this disease. I’m proud to highlight the amazing doctors and scientists of Stand Up To Cancer who work tirelessly on important cancer research, innovative treatments and much needed patient care.”

Toth also chimed in, highlighting how the disease has hit close to home for him and his family.

“Having lost my father to this disease, it is a privilege for us to continue to support the important work of Stand Up To Cancer as co-producers of the telecast.”

Since its inception in 2008, the organization has gained the support of hundreds of celebrities and communities and has raised over $603 million to further the mission of “raising awareness and funding to accelerate collaborative cancer research and end cancer as a leading cause of death,” staff at SU2C said.

“We believe fiercely in bringing innovative, high-quality cancer treatments to patients as quickly as possible,” said Katie Couric, Stand Up To Cancer co-founder. “The show provides a powerful platform to make this dream a reality. It would not be possible without the generous support of the entertainment industry, our donors, and the broadcast networks that have come together alongside our celebrity co-producers and co-hosts to help create a world where everyone diagnosed with cancer can be a long-term survivor.”

Learn more about SU2C on the organization’s website.