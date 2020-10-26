Sneak Peek: ‘DWTS’ gets into Halloween Spirit during ‘Villain Night’ on ABC

GRAND RAPIDS, (Mich.) WOTV- Calling all monsters, witches and villains! The paranormal is entering the ballroom just in time for Halloween during “Villain night” on Dancing with The Stars. On Monday, Oct. 26 at 8 p.m., the remaining 10 celebrity and pro-dancer couples will unleash their inner dark side as they compete to stay in the dance competition for week 7.

Here’s more on what to expect during an all-new episode of ‘DWTS’ airing Monday, Oct. 26 at 8 p.m. on My ABC WOTV4:

The show’s cold open will find Tyra Banks and the judges dressed up for the night and experiencing their own horror when they find out the celebrities have become villains! Later, Tyra Banks will walk out to “Somebody’s Watching Me” by Rockwell.

Vying for America’s vote, each couple will dance to a variety of songs including “Disturbia” by Rihanna, “Maneater” by Nelly Furtado and “In the Air Tonight” by VonLichten, among others.

The couples (with their dance choice, song and “inner villain”) are as follows:

Head coach Monica Aldama (“CHEER”) and pro Val Chmerkovskiy dancing Jazz to “Fever” by Beyonce, dressed in a costume inspired by Nurse Ratched

Kaitlyn Bristowe (“The Bachelor,” “The Bachelorette”) and pro Artem Chigvintsev dancing Paso Doble to “Disturbia” by Rihanna, dressed in a costume inspired by Cruella de Vil

Disney Channel actress Skai Jackson and pro Alan Bersten dancing the Argentine Tango to “Everything I Wanted” by Billie Eilish, dressed in a costume inspired by Bride of Chucky

Actress Justina Machado (“One Day at a Time”) and pro Sasha Farber dancing Tango to “Take Me to Church” by MILCK, dressed in a costume inspired by Carrie

Backstreet Boys singer AJ McLean and pro Cheryl Burke dancing theTango to “Psycho” by the Intermezzo Orchestra, dressed in a costume inspired by Norman Bates

Emmy Award-winning host of “The Real” and sideline correspondent on “Holey Moley,” Jeannie Mai, and pro Brandon Armstrong dancing the Paso Doble to “Maneater” by Nelly Furtado, dressed in a costume inspired by Hannibal Lecter

GRAMMY-winning rapper Nelly and pro Daniella Karagach dancing the Argentine Tango to “Can’t Feel My Face” by The Weeknd, dressed in a costume inspired by Freddy Krueger

TV host Nev Schulman (“Catfish”) and pro Jenna Johnson dancing Paso Doble to “Swan Lake Remix” by District 78, dressed in a costume inspired by Black Swan

Actress Chrishell Stause (“Selling Sunset”) and pro Gleb Savchenkodancing Paso Doble to “In the Air Tonight” by VonLichten, dressed in a costume inspired by Maleficent