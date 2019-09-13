3-hour finale of Bachelor in Paradise and new Bachelor revealed

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV)- Clear your Tuesday night calendars Bachelor in Paradise fans because ABC just announced a dramatic three hour long season finale full of breakups, engagements, and plenty of confrontations which has us feeling like…

As their time in paradise comes to a close, the last four couples are feeling the pressure of deciding what their relationships will look like going home. Will commitment prove to be too much pressure for any of our couples or will they embrace the beginning of their new lives together? Either way, there is sure to be plenty of spice coming up this Tuesday! But first, let’s take a look at what happened last week.

Bri was feeling some kind of way dealing out rejection left and right. We can’t say we blame her though. First she dished out a ‘no’ in the cringe-worthy rejection of Luke in the rose ceremony (a first ever in Paradise history.) And then later when she gave Matt a tough wake-up call for only valuing her good looks. We couldn’t help but feel a little bit bad for Sydney, who Matt definitely overlooked despite her great personality, but then again, maybe she dodged a bullet?

Matt: “Sydney has everything. I can have serious deep conversations with her. But Bri is a super model.”



Bri: “I feel like you only see the exterior of me.” #BachelorInParadise pic.twitter.com/bZFATDgMu8 — Jennalee Hutchinson (@nicole_jennalee) September 11, 2019

Don’t tell us that you weren’t crying when Tayshia ran after John Paul Jones following their heart-wrenching breakup. Everyone’s favorite couple, they reminded us of how fun being in love is, let’s take a moment of silence for the ending of such a great relationship. Or not, there’s absolutely no way this can be then end of them, they got along too well for them to call it quits here. Right? RIGHT?

So what are we looking forward to this week? Well, we’ll find out things went in the fantasy suites, will this next step in a relationship prove to be too much pressure or not? We all know we’re referring to Chris here, who can never make up his mind. Although he says he knows Katie is awesome, his actions seem to tell a different story.

What else is happening this week? Well, all of our Paradise residents are coming back in the season reunion. There’s promised to be plenty of excitement, new rings, (we’ve got our eyes on you JPJ and Taysia.) breakups, and plenty of confrontation as contestants tell what Paradise was like from their perspectives and what has happened since.

And finally, the new Bachelor is going to be revealed! So be sure to tune in and watch on MY ABC WOTV4 on Tuesday at 8:00 PM.