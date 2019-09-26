Ryan Seacrest returning to American Idol season 3

Credit: ABC

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV)- There’s been some hot buzz surrounding Ryan Seacrest in recent months over whether or not he’d be returning to host American Idol this season. Well Seascrest fans, have no fear, ABC has announced that Seacrest will be coming back to host the third season of the show on ABC.

“His passion for the show is evident, and we couldn’t imagine searching for the next generation of superstars without him” said Trish Kinane the executive producer, “I’m thrilled that Ryan is returning to ‘American Idol.'” -Trish Kinane

Credit: ABC

Speculation surrounded Seacrest’s possible leave of the show when the judges were announced earlier this year, but Seacrest’s name was oddly missing from the entire press release. Fans speculated either Seacrest decided to move on from the show or was replaced. What’s more likely is that producers and Seacrest were still busy figuring out the conditions of a new contract.

Idol season 1 winner: Maddie Poppe

Seacrest has been hosting the show since it’s conception in 2002, since then Seacrest has become one of the most popular hosts of a television series. He has also been co-hosting “Live with Kelly and Ryan” as well as “Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve with Ryan Seacrest,” both have been successful series thanks to Seacrest’s help as host.

Be sure to watch and find out if one of our own WOTV Idol winners will make it on the show next season! Right here in west Michigan contestants have been auditioning with WOTV Idol to send one winner to auditions with the show’s producers. Check out our contestants that have made it to the top 20!