Robin Roberts, David Muir and Byron Pitts to Anchor “America in Pain: What Comes Next?” Tuesday night on ABC

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV)- ABC News presents a live primetime special, “America in Pain: What Comes Next?,” on the protests and outrage across the country in response to the killing of George Floyd and police brutality and systemic racism against black Americans.

The one-hour program will be anchored by “Good Morning America” Co-anchor Robin Roberts, “World News Tonight” Anchor David Muir and “Nightline” Co-anchor Byron Pitts and feature reporting by ABC News’ wide network of correspondents.

'America in Pain: What Comes Next?' | Join our conversation Tuesday night at 9|8c on ABC. pic.twitter.com/a1j0D96wGu — 20/20 (@ABC2020) June 2, 2020

The special will take a close look at the hurt and anger sweeping the nation, and the reasons behind those feelings; stories of protesters; and why this moment may be a turning point for race in America. The one-hour program will also report on the investigation into Floyd’s death, the response from cities and leaders nationwide and more. “America in Pain: What Comes Next?” airs Tuesday, June 2 at 9:00 pm on MY ABC WOTV4.

“America in Pain: What Comes Next?” is the third ABC News primetime report on the protests and outrage since May 30. Previous primetime reports included a Special Report on May 30 on ABC and “A Nation Divided” on ABC News Live on May 31. The latest ABC News coverage can be found across all programs and platforms including “Good Morning America,” “World News Tonight with David Muir,” “Nightline,” ABC News Live, ABC Audio, ABC News Digital, “This Week with George Stephanopoulos” and more.

John R. Green and Catherine McKenzie are executive producers of “America in Pain: What Comes Next?”

Information provided by ABC