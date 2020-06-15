Relive Kaitlyn Bristowe’s romance on ‘The Bachelor: The Greatest Seasons–Ever’

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV)- Week 2 of “The Bachelor: The Greatest Seasons–Ever” is here!

Last week, Chris Harrison introduced Bachelor Nation to the new series. Learn all about it HERE. This week fans will take a trip down memory lane by reliving Kaitlyn Bristowe’s romance on Monday, June 15 at 8:00-11:00 pm on My ABC WOTV4!

Here’s what to expect:

Synopsis by ABC

During the 2-hour episode, Harrison will dial-up Kaitlyn, Nick, Ben H., and other surprise fan favorites from the franchise.

Nick reveals something so surprisingly personal, it may change everything

Hannah Ann and Madison make an appearance to discuss Peter Weber’s new romance

Kaitlyn Bristowe forged her own path on her journey to find love, creating one of the most controversial seasons in franchise history. It all began with two Bachelorettes from Chris Soules’ Bachelor season – Kaitlyn and Britt Nilsson – vying for the affections of the bachelors that first night. Once Kaitlyn officially became the Bachelorette and earned the right to capture one lucky man’s heart, all bets were off.

Meet fan favorites like Ben H., Ben Z. and Jared for the first time, and witness love at first sight when Shawn stepped out of the limo and captured the first impression rose. But Nick, who recently had been rejected by previous Bachelorette Andi Dorfman, had other plans for the Bachelorette when he paid a surprise visit to Kaitlyn in New York midway through the season. In a shocking revelation, Bachelor Nation found out that Kaitlyn and Nick had been conversing through social media before she knew she would have a chance to be the Bachelorette. Their chemistry was immediate and sizzling. Would she dare to invite Nick to join the group of men? How would they react – especially Shawn?

Five years later, Chris catches up with Kaitlyn to weigh in on that time of her life; Ben H. reflects on his experience, and Nick has one more surprise that just might turn everything upside down. Former Bachelorette DeAnna Pappas Stagliano and current Bachelorette Clare Crawley also join Chris to discuss Kaitlyn’s controversial decisions.

Plus, Hannah Ann and Madison make an appearance to reveal how they feel about Peter Weber’s new romance.

Hosted by Chris Harrison, “The Bachelor: The Greatest Seasons – Ever!” is a production of Next Entertainment in association with Warner Horizon Unscripted Television. The series is produced by Mike Fleiss, Martin Hilton, Nicole Woods, Bennett Graebner, Peter Gust, Tim Warner, Peter Geist and Chris Harrison.