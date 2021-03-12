Rachael and Michelle prepare to reunite with Matt James during ‘The Bachelor: After The Final Rose’

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV)- The Bachelor: After the Final Rose is almost here and there are plenty of surprising moments that all of Bachelor Nation should brace themselves for! Starting with a shocking season finale that will end in a way viewers won’t see coming.

Then, off to the Final Rose segment where on-air personality and bestselling author Emmanuel Acho hosts an emotional and impactful evening featuring touching reunions, heart-wrenching confrontations and powerful one-on-one talks with the final women as well as the Bachelor himself, Matt James.

Photo courtesy of ABC/Craig Sjodin

Plus –just when you think the twists and turns are finished – a shocking announcement that will have Bachelor Nation talking!

Catch the “The Bachelor: After the Final Rose,” on Monday, March 15 at 10 p.m. on My ABC WOTV4!

Episodes can be viewed the next day on-demand and on Hulu.