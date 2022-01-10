Preview for tonight’s episode of ‘The Bachelor’: Week 2, Clayton gets to know his potential love interests

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – Clayton Echard kicked off Season 26 of “The Bachelor” last week! The evening started with 31 women but by the end, only 22 remained. Claire, Daria, Hailey, Ivana, Jane, Lindsay D., Rianna, Salley, and Samantha all got sent home on Night 1. So what does that leave in store for the remaining 22 women on tonight’s episode?

According to a press release for the episode, ABC says that sparks will fly with one of the women and Clayton during tonight’s group date! Could it be Teddi Wright, from California? She received the first impression rose and was also the first contestant to kiss Clayton so things are looking good for her! Although, we all know how quickly things can change after the first week.

Also in typical Bachelor/Bachelorette fashion, a preview for this week shows contestant Sierra coming to Clayton about a secret that Cassidy’s been keeping. Sierra says she wants to let Clayton know who Cassidy really is and doesn’t feel right hiding it from him. Hilary Duff will also be making an appearance on tonight’s episode to help Clayton out on his quest for love.

Wanna see what’s coming up on this season of The Bachelor? Check out the Bachelor Nation Preview and make sure to tune in to tonight’s episode at 8pm on My ABC WOTV4.