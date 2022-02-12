Preview: Clayton decides Shanae and Genevieve’s fate and drops a major bombshell on ‘The Bachelor’

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV)- Valentine’s Day is coming up this Monday, and love won’t be the only thing in the air! The drama will be too during a new episode of “The Bachelor” starring Clayton Echard on ABC. Week six will kick off with a continuation of week five’s cliffhanger, so brace yourself, Bachelor Nation.

Clayton chooses between Genevieve and Shanae

(ABC/John Fleenor) SHANAE

According to ABC, “It’s the epic return of the two-on-one date! Continuing from last week’s cliffhanger, Clayton must decide between Genevieve and Shanae. Will he finally be able to see the truth or fall for another performance?”

What happened during week 5 of “The Bachelor”?

In a teaser video uploaded to Bachelor Nation’s YouTube, we see a glimpse of Clayton’s two-on-one adventure. He’s whisking Genevieve and Shanae away to Niagara Falls, N.Y., but it may not be as romantic as he’d hoped. As the trio head off for a ride on the maid of the mist, Clayton tells Bachelor Nation, “Today’s gonna be so stressful. There’s so much at stake here. It’s just going to be the most important rose that I have given out.” He then cuts straight to the chase. “Someone’s gonna stay and someone will go at the end of it all, and I think it can go either way.”

The stakes are high, but it appears Shanae is far from fazed. She feels as though she’d become Clayton’s obvious pick for the rose, and doesn’t see Genevieve as a threat. She’s so confident that she boasts about causing the elimination of two contestants. “I’m feeling good. I really am. I sent two girls home so far and hopefully, this is the third. I’m confident. I’m ready.”

On the flip side, Genevieve is shaking in her boots. She’s not here for the drama and doesn’t want to interact with Shanae. “I am pretty nervous. I don’t want to engage with Shanae. I just think this situation is strange and uncomfortable.” This statement seems to be a testament to the forthcoming drama.

In a preview of week 6, Clayton finds time to talk to each woman separately during the date. When Shanae claims that Genevieve wants to go home, Clayton questions Genevieve’s intentions. We see the trio having a sit down together, and Clayton asks Genevieve the golden question, “Are you an actress, and are you lying to me?” Only time will tell.

Clayton heads to Croatia, the ladies unleash their inner gladiators, and a bombshell is dropped

(ABC/John Medland) CLAYTON ECHARD

Further along in the episode, ABC reveals “the journey to find love heads overseas to Hvar, Croatia, a stunning and romantic destination, where one woman reveals a shocking secret. The rest of the ladies channel their inner gladiators during the group date as they battle each other in knightly challenges for a chance at a rose. Later, after losing the one-on-one date to someone who has already had one, one woman has Clayton doubting if all of the women are ready for marriage.”

Clayton bites off more than he can chew

It appears Clayton has over met his goal of finding love. Instead of falling in love with one woman, he reveals he’s head over heels for three. He later finds himself in a sticky situation during the rose ceremony. Clayton shares his revelation with the remaining women and drops a bombshell that leaves everyone in tears. “I was in love with her, and I am in love with each of you. And I also was intimate with both of you.” After learning that Clayton is sexually involved with multiple women, we see a clip of the women having meltdowns. After a montage of what feels like chaos, Clayton tearfully admits that he’s “so broken” before the preview clip ends.

It seems like Bachelor Nation is in for one wild ride! Set your reminders to watch “The Bachelor” on Monday, Feb. 14 at 8 pm on My ABC WOTV4!

The 12 women who will vie for Clayton’s heart are the following: