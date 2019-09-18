Pilot Peter Weber soars to new heights as the star of ABC’s “The Bachelor”

BACHELOR IN PARADISE – “607” – In a moving and stunning three-hour season finale, Chris Harrison and a studio audience watch as the four remaining couples – Demi and Kristian, Chris and Katie, Dylan and Hannah, and Clay and Nicole – spend one last night in the fantasy suites deciding if they are ready to take their relationships to the next level outside of Paradise. No one knows what the night will bring to these love-struck couples. Engagements, breakups and plenty of tears springing from both joy and heartbreak make for a compelling season finale to “Bachelor in Paradise,” TUESDAY, SEPT. 17 (8:00-11:00 p.m., EDT), on ABC. (ABC/John Fleenor) CHRIS HARRISON, PETER WEBER

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – Airline pilot Peter Weber caught the attention of Bachelorette Hannah Brown and all of America the first night they met, stepping out of the limo and expressing his desire for a co-pilot in life.

While Peter seemed sweet at first glance, it became clear this charming man in uniform could bring the heat. The passion between Hannah and Peter was undeniable. After expressing his love to her and spending a memorable night in a windmill together, all of America was left shocked and heartbroken with Hannah’s decision to end the relationship.

Returning home from Greece, Peter was forced to confront his pain and pick up the pieces of his broken heart. Now, Peter is back to take his search for true love to new heights on the 24th season of ABC’s hit romance reality series “The Bachelor,” premiering in January 2020.

The announcement was made Tuesday, September 17th on the season finale of “Bachelor in Paradise.”

A native of Westlake Village, California, Peter, 28, grew up just minutes from “The Bachelor” mansion. He was raised with a strong example of the marriage he wants by his loving parents. Having met while working on the same flight over 30 years ago, Peter’s parents have set the perfect example of lasting love. He and his brother, Jack, followed in their parents footsteps, developing a passion for aviation. At 23, Peter was working as a pilot; and by 25, he landed his dream job as captain for a major commercial airline. All that is missing now is someone with whom to share his life.

When Peter isn’t flying for work or fun, he is embracing his mother’s Cuban culture in the kitchen or letting loose on the dance floor. This hopeless romantic is eager to find his co-pilot to join him for a life full of love, laughter, dancing and adventure. Watch Peter’s love story take off in January on My ABC WOTV4!