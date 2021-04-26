Photos: The stars get glammed up for the 2021 Oscars red carpet

ABC

by: Morgan Poole

Posted: / Updated:

Photo of Andra Day, Amanda SeyFried, Zendaya and Maria Bakalova on the red carpet for the 93rd Academy Awards in Los Angeles. Photos courtesy of abcanet.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV)- After a year of sporting sweatpants and PJs and staying home due to the ongoing pandemic, some of Hollywood’s hottest celebs were more than ready to gussy up and hit the red carpet! Award show season is back, although with a few changes, but the show must go on. The 93rd Academy Awards kicked off on Sunday, April 25, at the Union Station and Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles, and these stars dressed to impress.

Between glamourous gowns and dapper dress suits, we’re still gushing over these 2021 Oscars looks. Check them out in the photo gallery below!

(Photo’s courtesy of ABC)

  • CAREY MULLIGAN
  • MIA NEAL
  • MARIA BAKALOVA
  • AMANDA SEYFRIED
  • H.E.R.
  • (ABC)TIARA THOMAS
  • ZENDAYA
  • VANESSA KIRBY
  • VIOLA DAVIS
  • REGINA KING
  • ERICA RIVINOJA
  • LAURA DERN
  • ARIANA DEBOSE
  • HALLE BERRY
  • REESE WITHERSPOON
  • ANDRA DAY
  • PIPPA EHRLICH
  • DIANE WARREN
  • MARGOT ROBBIE
  • MIA NEAL
  • EMERALD FENNELL
  • SOPHIA NAHLI ALLISON
  • JAMIKA WILSON
  • MARLEE MATLIN
  • COLLEEN LABAFF
  • (ABC) MICHELLE COUTTOLENC
  • JANICE DUNCAN
  • CHLO ZHAO
  • TRISH SUMMERVILLE
  • GIGI WILLIAMS
  • (ABC) MADELINE SHARAFIAN
  • CELESTE WAITE
  • RITA MORENO
  • GLENN CLOSE
  • DIANA STOUGHTON
  • (ABC) LESLIE ODOM JR, NICOLETTE ROBINSON
  • SOPHIE NEWTON, JAMES NEWTON HOWARD
  • GARRETT BRADLEY
  • DERNST “D’MILE” EMILE II
  • DANA MURRAY, PETE DOCTER
  • MOLLYE ASHER
  • ALEXANDER NANAU, BIANCA OANA
  • PAULINA PORIZKOVA, AARON SORKIN
  • ANTHONY GIACCHINO, ALICE DOYARD
  • ROSEANNE BLADH, PHILLIP BLADH
  • PAUL RACI, LIZ HANLEY RACI
  • MARTIN DESMOND ROE, TRAVON FREE
  • PETER SPEARS
  • COLMAN DOMINGO
  • SAM ASHWORTH
  • DAN SWIMER
  • ERICK OH
  • DANIEL KALUUYA
  • JON BATISTE
  • SERGIO LOPEZ-RIVERA
  • PAUL KEWLEY
  • KELLEN QUINN
  • TYLER PERRY
  • DAN SCANLON
  • DERNST “D’MILE” EMILE II
  • SAM ASHWORTH

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Join WOTV 4 Women on Social

Facebook Icon
Twitter Icon
Pintetest Icon