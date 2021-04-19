Oscars 2021: ABC reveals full list of ‘Into the Spotlight’ performers and presenters

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV)- The 93rd Oscars is less than one week away and ABC recently announced this year’s performers and hosts for “Oscars: Into the Spotlight,” airing Sunday, April 25, at 6:30 p.m. on My ABC WOTV4! Celeste, H.E.R., Leslie Odom Jr., Laura Pausini, Daniel Pemberton, Molly Sandén and Diane Warren will perform the five nominated original songs in their entirety for the special. Producers include Jesse Collins, Stacey Sher and Steven Soderbergh. One performance will be recorded in Húsavík, Iceland, and four at the Dolby Family Terrace of the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures in Los Angeles.

“We’ve come up with some serious pre-game and post-game action to enhance our main event,” said Collins, Sher and Soderbergh. “Our suggestion is just tune in for the whole shebang, otherwise you’ll miss something really unexpected and fun.”

Hosted by actors Ariana DeBose (“Hamilton”) and Lil Rel Howery (“Bad Trip”), the 90-minute “Oscars: Into the Spotlight” will highlight the nominees’ journey to Hollywood’s biggest night, give fans around the world the ultimate insiders’ sneak peek to the party and, for the first time, bring Oscar music to the festivities. The show will feature a special appearance by DJ Tara.

At the conclusion of the 93rd Oscars, the celebration continues live on ABC with “Oscars: After Dark,” hosted by actors Colman Domingo (“Zola”) and Andrew Rannells (“The Prom”), and featuring interviews by film critic Elvis Mitchell. The special recaps the evening’s must-see moments and showcases Oscar winners as they have their statuettes personalized.

Both specials are executive produced by Michael Antinoro and David Chamberlin, alongside producers Collins, Sher and Soderbergh.