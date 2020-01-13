Oscar nominations 2020: See the complete list of nominees

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV)- The nominations for the 92nd Oscars have arrived! Is your favorite movie up for best picture? Will your favorite actor or actress have the chance to win best lead role? There’s only one way to find out! See the complete list of nominees below!

Best Picture

“Ford v Ferrari”

“The Irishman”

“Jojo Rabbit”

“Joker”

“Little Women”

“Marriage Story”

“1917”

“Once upon a Time…in Hollywood”

“Parasite”

Actor in a Leading Role

Antonio Banderas, “Pain and Glory”

Leonardo DiCaprio, “Once Upon a Time…in Hollywood”

Adam Driver, “Marriage Story”

Joaquin Phoenix, “Joker”

Jonathan Pryce, “The Two Popes”

Actress in a Leading Role

Cynthia Erivo, “Harriet”

Scarlett Johansson, “Marriage Story”

Saoirse Ronan, “Little Women”

Charlize Theron, “Bombshell”

Renée Zellweger, “Judy”

Actor in a Supporting Role

Tom Hanks, “A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood”

Anthony Hopkins, “The Two Popes”

Al Pacino, “The Irishman”

Joe Pesci, “The Irishman”

Brad Pitt, “Once Upon a Time…in Hollywood”

Actress in a Supporting Role

Kathy Bates, “Richard Jewell”

Laura Dern, “Marriage Story”

Scarlett Johansson, “Jojo Rabbit”

Florence Pugh, “Little Women”

Margot Robbie, “Bombshell”

Directing

Martin Scorsese, “The Irishman”

Bong Joon-ho, “Parasite”

Sam Mendes, “1917”

Quentin Tarantino, “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

Todd Phillips, “Joker”

Animated Feature Film

“How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World”

“I Lost My Body”

“Klaus”

“Missing Link”

“Toy Story 4”

Cinematography

“The Irishman”

“Joker”

“The Lighthouse”

“1917”

“Once Upon a Time…in Hollywood”

Costume Design

“The Irishman”

“Jojo Rabbit”

“Joker”

“Little Women”

“Once Upon a Time…in Hollywood”

Documentary (Feature)

“American Factory”

“The Cave”

“The Edge of Democracy”

“For Sama”

“Honeyland”

Documentary (Short Subject)

“In the Absence”

“Learning to Skateboard in a Warzone (If You’re a Girl)”

“Life Overtakes Me”

“St. Louis Superman”

“Walk Run Cha-Cha”

Film Editing

“Ford V Ferrari”

“The Irishman”

“Jojo Rabbit”

“Joker”

“Parasite”

International Feature Film

“Corpus Christi”

“Honeyland”

“Les Misérables”

“Pain and Glory”

“Parasite”

Makeup and Hairstyling

“Bombshell”

“Joker”

“Judy”

“Maleficent: Mistress of Evil”

“1917”

Music (Original Score)

“Joker”

“Little Women”

“Marriage Story”

“1917”

“Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker”

Music (Original Song)

“I Can’t Let You Throw Yourself Away” from “Toy Story 4”

“(I’m Gonna) Love Me Again” from “Rocketman”

“I’m Standing With You” from “Breakthrough”

“Into The Unknown” from “Frozen II”

“Stand Up” from “Harriet”

Production Design

“The Irishman”

” Jojo Rabbit”

“1917”

“Once Upon a Time…in Hollywood”

“Parasite”

Short Film (Animated)

“Dcera (Daughter)”

“Hair Love”

“Kitbull”

“Memorable”

“Sister”

Short Film (Live Action)

“Brotherhood”

“Nefta Football Club”

“The Neighbors’ Window”

“Saria”

“A Sister”

Sound Editing

“Ford v Ferrari”

“Joker”

“1917”

“Once upon a Time…in Hollywood”

“Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker”

Visual Effects

“Avengers: Endgame”

“The Irishman”

“The Lion King”

“1917”

“Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker”

Sound Mixing

“Ad Astra”

“Ford v Ferrari”

“Joker”

“1917”

“Once upon a Time…in Hollywood”

Writing (Adapted Screenplay)

“The Irishman”

“Jojo Rabbit”

“Joker”

“Little Women”

“The Two Popes”

Writing (Original Screenplay)

“Knives Out”

“Marriage Story”

“1917”

“Once Upon a Time…in Hollywood”

“Parasite”



Tune in to The Oscars® live on Sunday, February 9th at 8pm on My ABC WOTV 4!