‘One World Together‘ event to help raise funds and address the fight against COVID-19

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV)- It’s no doubt that the COVID-19 pandemic has significantly impacted many of our lives. As we continue to maneuver through this uncertain time, it’s important that we stay encouraged, join forces together, and continuously uplift our community, especially everyday workers who are on the front lines.

The “One World: Together at Home” television special will do just that! On Saturday, April 18, at 8:00 p.m. on My ABC WOTV4, millions of viewers, celebrities, and the Global Citizen and World Health Organization (WHO) will come together to celebrate the heroic efforts of community health workers and the global fight to end COVID-19.

The two-hour global special is curated by Lady Gaga and will feature exclusive appearances from other well-known individuals: Alanis Morissette, Andrea Bocelli, Billie Eilish, Billie Joe Armstrong of Green Day, Burna Boy, Chris Martin, David Beckham, Eddie Vedder, Elton John, FINNEAS, Idris and Sabrina Elba, J Balvin, John Legend, Kacey Musgraves, Keith Urban, Kerry Washington, Lang Lang, Lizzo, Maluma, Paul McCartney, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Shah Rukh Khan, and Stevie Wonder.

Friends of Sesame Street will also be on hand to help unify and inspire people around the world.

The program will be hosted by Jimmy Fallon, Jimmy Kimmel, and Stephen Colbert and will also include special performances from some of the world’s most loved artists who will contribute multi-million-dollar pledges to the WHO’s Solidarity Response Fund!

Proceeds from supporters and corporate partners will go to the COVID-19 Solidarity Response Fund, powered by the UN Foundation. These contributions will support healthcare workers around the world and will help local charities that provide food, shelter, and healthcare to those in need.

The main objective of the special is to boost viewers spirits through electrifying performances, special cameos, and to educate and inform the nation on COVID-19 risks, prevention, and solutions.

WHO experts will also share tips and advice, and stories from workers on the front lines will be showcased to remind viewers of the courage and sacrifice that is being displayed during this challenging time!

Tune into a night of encouragement, inspiration, and unity. After all, we’re still in this together…even while being apart at home.