New year, new seasons: ABC announces early 2021 unscripted premiere dates

by: Morgan Poole

Posted: / Updated:

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV)- We’ve entered a new year which means new ABC shows, in addition to the return of the most popular and well-known series, will be gracing our television screens! ABC recently revealed their 2021 unscripted show premiere dates happening in January and February. Take a look!

All times are listed in EST and new series are highlighted in bold!

MONDAY, JAN. 4

8:00-10:00 p.m. “The Bachelor” (season premiere)

THURSDAY, JAN. 7

8:00-9:00 p.m. “Celebrity Wheel of Fortune” (series premiere)

9:00-10:00 p.m. “The Chase” (series premiere)

10:00-11:00 p.m. “The Hustler” (series premiere)

TUESDAY, JAN. 26

8:00-9:00 p.m. “To Tell the Truth” (season premiere)

SUNDAY, FEB. 14

8:00-10:00 p.m. “American Idol” (season premiere)

