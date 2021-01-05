New year, new seasons: ABC announces early 2021 unscripted premiere dates

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV)- We’ve entered a new year which means new ABC shows, in addition to the return of the most popular and well-known series, will be gracing our television screens! ABC recently revealed their 2021 unscripted show premiere dates happening in January and February. Take a look!
All times are listed in EST and new series are highlighted in bold!
MONDAY, JAN. 4
8:00-10:00 p.m. “The Bachelor” (season premiere)
THURSDAY, JAN. 7
8:00-9:00 p.m. “Celebrity Wheel of Fortune” (series premiere)
9:00-10:00 p.m. “The Chase” (series premiere)
10:00-11:00 p.m. “The Hustler” (series premiere)
TUESDAY, JAN. 26
8:00-9:00 p.m. “To Tell the Truth” (season premiere)
SUNDAY, FEB. 14
8:00-10:00 p.m. “American Idol” (season premiere)