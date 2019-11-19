New “JEOPARDY!” spin-off to pit the best of the best in an epic showdown on ABC

The concept of rational and irrational thinking of two people. Heads of two people with colourful shapes of abstract brain for concept of idea and teamwork. Two people with different thinking.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV)- Calling all “JEOPARDY!” fans, ABC has recently announced that they will be running one of the most competitive new trivia shows pitting the brightest “JEOPARDY!” contestants from the past against each other.

So what will this new show, “JEOPARDY! The Greatest of All Time” look like? “JEOPARDY!” will bring together the three highest money winners in the long-running game show’s history: Ken Jennings, Brad Rutter and James Holzhauer.

The “JEOPARDY!” fan favorites will compete in a series of matches; the first to win three receives $1 million and the title of “JEOPARDY! The Greatest of All Time.” The two runners up will each receive $250,000.

Sounds like a win-win situation to me!

“Based on their previous performances, these three are already the ‘greatest,’ but you can’t help wondering: who is the best of the best?” Alex Trebek: Host of “JEOPARDY!”

Since these three contestants have already been considered the best of the best in the trivia world, viewers will be able to watch and see which of three is the true trivia genius. After all, even among the smartest people, there has to be one who is the smartest of all!

“We are thrilled to have James, Brad and Ken, three powerhouse players each worthy of the title ‘The Greatest of All Time.’ Mike Hopkins: Sony Pictures Television Chairman

“JEOPARDY! The Greatest of All Time” will air as follows:

TUESDAY, JAN. 7 (8:00-9:00 p.m.)

(8:00-9:00 p.m.) WEDNESDAY, JAN. 8 (8:00-9:00 p.m.)

(8:00-9:00 p.m.) THURSDAY, JAN. 9 (8:00-9:00 p.m.)

(8:00-9:00 p.m.) *FRIDAY, JAN. 10 (8:00-9:00 p.m. )

(8:00-9:00 p.m. ) *TUESDAY, JAN. 14 (8:00-9:00 p.m.)

*WEDNESDAY, JAN. 15 (8:00-9:00 p.m.)

*THURSDAY, JAN. 16 (8:00-9:00 p.m.)

*If necessary