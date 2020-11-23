Nelly, Nev Schulman, Kaitlyn Bristowe and Justina Machado compete in ‘DWTS’ finale Monday night

Four contestants will compete, but only one will walk away with the mirror ball trophy!

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV)- The moment we’ve all be waiting is finally here. Only four contestants remain to snag the coveted Dancing With The Stars mirror ball trophy, but only one pro-dancer couple will claim victory! Will it be Nelly, Nev Schulman, Kaitlyn Bristowe or Justina Machado? Tune in to the live season finale of ‘DWTS’, Monday, Nov. 23 at 8 p.m. on My ABC WOTV4!

Enjoy a snippet of the Season 29 finale:

Here’s a rundown of what’s to come Monday night:

Tyra Banks will walk out to “I’m So Excited” by The Pointer Sisters. For this week, each couple will repeat one of their favorite performances from earlier in the season with some new creative elements. Then, for the last element of competition, the couples will perform the most anticipated dance of the season—the fan-favorite Freestyle.

Tyra Banks “Semi-Finals” (ABC/Eric McCandless)

In addition, Nelly will perform a medley of his greatest hits including “Ride Wit Me,” “Lil Bit” and “Hot in Herre” while his pro dancer Daniella Karagach dances with her husband, Pasha Pashkov. And Derek Hough will dance solo on the ballroom floor to “Let’s Fall in Love for the Night.” Also, a number of the couples who were eliminated earlier in the season will return to the ballroom.

In show, viewers will get a sneak peek of the remaining season of “The Bachelorette” with Tayshia and a first look at Matt James as “The Bachelor.”

Live votes (via abc.com, the ABC app and SMS/text) will occur each week only during the live broadcast in the EST/CST time zones (but fans in all U.S. time zones may vote within that window). The live vote will be combined with the judges’ scores and tabulated in real time, determining the Mirrorball Champion.

The couples are as follows (with dances and songs):

Kaitlyn Bristowe (“The Bachelor,” “The Bachelorette”) and pro Artem Chigvintsev will repeat their Argentine Tango to “Toxic” by Britney Spears, then a Freestyle dance to “Sparkling Diamonds” from “Moulin Rouge”

Kaitlyn Bristowe and Artem Chigvintsev “Semi-Finals” (ABC/Eric McCandless)

Actress Justina Machado (“One Day at a Time”) and pro Sasha Farber will repeat their Cha to “Respect” by Aretha Franklin, then a Freestyle dance to “Let’s Get Loud” by Jennifer Lopez and “Bamboleo” by The Gypsy Kings.

Justina Machado “Semi-Finals” (ABC/Eric McCandless)

GRAMMY®-winning rapper Nelly and pro Daniella Karagach will repeat their Samba to “Rhythm of the Night” by DeBarge, then a Freestyle dance to “Savage” by Megan Thee Stallion and “Hypnotize” by The Notorious B.I.G.

Nelly and Daniella Karagach “Semi-Finals” (ABC/Eric McCandless)

TV host Nev Schulman (“Catfish”) and pro Jenna Johnson will repeat their Paso Doble to “Black Swan Swan Lake” by District 78, then a Freestyle dance to “Singin’ in the Rain” by District 78.