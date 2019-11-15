Music Superstar Ciara Set to Host the “2019 American Music Awards”

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV) – dick clark productions and ABC announced today that multiplatinum, award-winning singer/songwriter Ciara will host the “2019 American Music Awards®.” Known for her incredible high-energy performances, including 2018’s show-stopping collaboration with Missy Elliott and timeless R&B/pop hits, she will once again take the American Music Award’s stage, this time as host, for an evening of incredible music and unforgettable live moments. Chart-topping singer/songwriter Kesha, joined by Big Freedia, will make her return to the American Music Awards stage for her first performance since 2013. The “2019 American Music Awards” will broadcast live from the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles on Sunday, Nov. 24 at 8:00 p.m. EST, on ABC.

I am so excited to finally share that I will be hosting this year’s @AMAs LIVE Sunday, November 24th at 8/7c on ABC! Let’s go! ❤️ #AMAs pic.twitter.com/V8k74AuBc4 — Ciara (@ciara) November 14, 2019

Kesha and Big Freedia join previously announced performers Camila Cabello, Billie Eilish, Selena Gomez, Dua Lipa, Lizzo, Thomas Rhett and Shania Twain, as well as Taylor Swift, the “2019 American Music Awards” Artist of the Decade award recipient.

The American Music Awards is where the world’s biggest artists and pop-culture icons come together to honor idols, newcomers and record-breakers in the contemporary music scene. As the decade comes to a close, this year’s show celebrates the past 10 years with some of the best moments in music and live performances from the biggest names in the industry. From Pop and Rock to Country, Hip Hop and beyond, it only happens here.