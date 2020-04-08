‘Modern Family’ bids farewell for good with 2-hour series finale

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV)- Geoffrey Chaucer was right when he said that, “All good things must come to an end”. On Wednesday, April 8th, fans of Modern Family will say farewell to one of the greatest family sitcoms to ever grace their TV screens!

I am proud to say I’ve been a fan of @modernfam since the very beginning. I will miss it greatly. 🧡🖤 #ModernFamily — Chris (@ChristopherNF37) April 8, 2020

The Emmy Award-winning show, which stars Sofia Vergara, Sarah Hyland, Jesse Tyler Ferguson and many other notable stars, has brought more than a decades worth of laughs to millions of viewers since 2009. After 11 years on air, the series will bid its final farewell in a 2-hour finale event at 8:00 p.m. on My ABC WOTV4!

>>>Here’s a special preview of the finale

We've grown together as one big #ModernFamily. Don't miss the 2 Hour Series Finale Event tonight at 8|7c on ABC. pic.twitter.com/zOZrtbt858 — Modern Family (@ModernFam) April 8, 2020

Here’s what your favorite cast members are saying…

Several Modern Family cast members took to social media to share heartfelt messages about their time spent on the show throughout the years and their reaction to the finale. Take a look below…

Jesse Tyler says goodbye to his beloved character, Mitchell Pritchett

Sarah Hyland encourages viewers to get their tissues ready for the finale

Sofia Vergara gives thanks for the forever family she’s gained over the years

Nolan Gould shows us how he’s really feeling

Aubrey Anderson shares some awesome #bts photos

Eric Stone posts a throwback pic that will leave you feeling inspired

Rico Rodriguez gives us a trip down memory lane

Ariel Winter shares a special message to fans

Jeremy Maguire shares photos of his first week on the show

We’re sad that the series has come to an end, but we’re super excited to watch the epic finale! Don’t forget to watch with us at 8:00 p.m. on My ABC WOTV4 and follow along on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram!