‘Modern Family’ bids farewell for good with 2-hour series finale

ABC

by: Morgan Poole

Posted: / Updated:

credit: abcanet

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV)- Geoffrey Chaucer was right when he said that, “All good things must come to an end”. On Wednesday, April 8th, fans of Modern Family will say farewell to one of the greatest family sitcoms to ever grace their TV screens!

The Emmy Award-winning show, which stars Sofia Vergara, Sarah Hyland, Jesse Tyler Ferguson and many other notable stars, has brought more than a decades worth of laughs to millions of viewers since 2009. After 11 years on air, the series will bid its final farewell in a 2-hour finale event at 8:00 p.m. on My ABC WOTV4!

>>>Here’s a special preview of the finale

Here’s what your favorite cast members are saying…

Several Modern Family cast members took to social media to share heartfelt messages about their time spent on the show throughout the years and their reaction to the finale. Take a look below…

Jesse Tyler says goodbye to his beloved character, Mitchell Pritchett

View this post on Instagram

until we meet again, sweet Mitchell.

A post shared by Jesse Tyler Ferguson (@jessetyler) on

Sarah Hyland encourages viewers to get their tissues ready for the finale

Sofia Vergara gives thanks for the forever family she’s gained over the years

Nolan Gould shows us how he’s really feeling

Aubrey Anderson shares some awesome #bts photos

Eric Stone posts a throwback pic that will leave you feeling inspired

View this post on Instagram

I’ve posted this picture before, but it’s important to me and it’s an important moment in my life. I took it right before I walked out the door to go to my final test for Modern Family 11 years ago. I had been an actor for 12 years before this moment. I wish I remembered why exactly I decided to take it, but my best guess is because I knew my life could forever change once I stepped out my front door that day. I’ve looked at it 1000 times. And what I see in it is: hope, fear, and determination. Hope-that I would get the job. Fear-that like so many other times before, I wouldn’t. And determination-to go in and do the best job I could and deliver the performance I knew I was capable of delivering. I’m a bundle of nerves when I look at this picture. The moment must’ve felt so big. Why else would I have taken it? Tonight is the final episode of Modern Family. I just want to thank ABC, FOX studios, and Steve and Chris for giving me the opportunity to play this character for the last 11 years. I wanna thank Steve, my manager. I wanna thank you all and everyone for watching us for the last 11 years. I wanna thank my friends and family for being supportive of my career for the 12 years before this picture and for being with me on the ride after. I want to thank our great writers and our awesome crew for all their hard work, @jessetyler for being the best scene partner a guy could ask for, and of course Lindsay. But mostly, I want to say thanks to my parents. They allowed me to be me as a kid and always encouraged me to dream big and to follow my dreams. They never thought I was a ‘weird’ kid. (I hate that word. It’s a lazy word.) They set me up for this moment and I knew, because of the previous 12 years, they had my back no matter the outcome. Look, if you’re an actor or someone who has big giant dreams, I’m your proof that with hard work, persistence, preparation, an unwavering belief in your talent and ability, some luck, and the capacity to let your hope and determination conquer your fear, you too can live out your wildest dreams. I hope you all enjoy the finale and have a good laugh and a good cry watching it, because we all sure did making it. 😘

A post shared by Eric Stonestreet (@ericstonestreet) on

Rico Rodriguez gives us a trip down memory lane

Ariel Winter shares a special message to fans

View this post on Instagram

It’s been an amazing journey with my #ModernFamily ❤️ It’s hard to type this because it still doesn’t feel real…our 2 hour series finale event is tomorrow night at 8/7c on @abcnetwork @abcmodernfam 🥺 We are all so grateful for the love we’ve received over the course of this 11 year journey. To know our fans love our family just as much as we do is the most amazing gift. Also…WE HAVE/HAD🥺THE BEST CREW IN THE WORLD. They are a HUGE, insanely important part of our Modern Family ❤️ Even though you only see us on your screens, we have just as wonderful people working behind the camera that I will miss seeing all the time. We have been so lucky. ❤️ #ModernFamily #SeriesFinale

A post shared by ARIEL WINTER (@arielwinter) on

Jeremy Maguire shares photos of his first week on the show

We’re sad that the series has come to an end, but we’re super excited to watch the epic finale! Don’t forget to watch with us at 8:00 p.m. on My ABC WOTV4 and follow along on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram!

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

