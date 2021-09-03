Missed the 2021 CMA Summer Jam? Watch showings of all 60 performances

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV)- On Thursday, Sept.3, country music fans who tuned into The CMA Summer Jam fest on ABC truly hit the jackpot! Filmed amidst downtown Nashville’s skyline, the three-hour, artist-curated primetime special featured 60 performances from country music’s hottest artists!

Featured artists included “Jimmie Allen, Gabby Barrett, Dierks Bentley, Brothers Osborne, Luke Bryan, Luke Combs, Florida Georgia Line, Mickey Guyton, Miranda Lambert, Carly Pearce, Blake Shelton, Gwen Stefani, Cole Swindell, Thomas Rhett, Carrie Underwood, Lainey Wilson, and Dwight Yoakam all performing from Ascend Amphitheater,” according to ABC.

The network added, “Additional performances featured in the primetime special includes Bentley with BRELAND and HARDY live from Bentley’s Whiskey Row nightclub on Broadway, Eric Church from the center of the city’s John Seigenthaler Pedestrian Bridge overlooking the Cumberland River, and Darius Rucker taking the outdoor stage at Nashville’s brand new Fifth & Broadway complex downtown.”

If you’ve missed out on the one-of-a-kind television special, then you’re in luck. Enjoy showings of every single performance (yes-every performance) below!

(Videos uploaded by the Country Music Association via YouTube).