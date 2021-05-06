‘Mike Tyson: The Knockout’ two-part documentary series premieres May 25 and June 1 on ABC

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV)- On Monday, May 3, ABC News announced the debut of a special four-hour documentary series on the life of boxing legend Mike Tyson.

The special, “Mike Tyson: The Knockout”, will take viewers “ringside for a main event that will chronicle the former champion’s climb, crash and comeback, from his difficult childhood to becoming undisputed world champion to his 1992 rape conviction and his personal struggles”, ABC said.

The two-part primetime event will also feature interviews with prominent figures in Tyson’s life: Rosie Perez, Ross Greenburg, Jeremy Schaap, those in Tyson’s close circle and more.

Catch the premiere of “Mike Tyson: The Knockout” on back-to-back Tuesdays, May 25 and June 1 at 8 p.m. on My ABC WOTV4! The special can also be viewed next on demand and Hulu the following day.