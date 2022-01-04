Midseason Primetime shows to watch this January on ABC

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV)- Happy New Year! ABC is ringing in 2022 with the announcement of its first wave of midseason premiere dates! Here’s a look at shows to watch this January on My ABC WOTV4!
Below are premiere dates for new and returning shows (all times listed are Eastern/Pacific). Additional midseason premiere dates will be shared at a later time.
MONDAY, JAN. 3
8:00-10:01 p.m. “The Bachelor”
TUESDAY, JAN. 4
9:00-9:30 p.m. “Abbott Elementary” (regular time period premiere)
9:30-10:00 p.m. “black-ish”
10:00-11:00 p.m. “Queens”
WEDNESDAY, JAN. 5
8:00-8:30 p.m. “The Goldbergs”
8:30-9:00 p.m. “The Wonder Years”
9:00-9:31 p.m. “The Conners”
9:31-10:00 p.m. “Home Economics”
10:00-11:00 p.m. “The Chase”
THURSDAY, JAN. 6
8:00-10:00 p.m. “Women of the Movement” (series premiere)
MONDAY, JAN. 24
10:01-11:00 p.m. “Promised Land” (series premiere)