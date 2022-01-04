Midseason Primetime shows to watch this January on ABC

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV)- Happy New Year! ABC is ringing in 2022 with the announcement of its first wave of midseason premiere dates! Here’s a look at shows to watch this January on My ABC WOTV4!

Below are premiere dates for new and returning shows (all times listed are Eastern/Pacific). Additional midseason premiere dates will be shared at a later time.

MONDAY, JAN. 3

8:00-10:01 p.m. “The Bachelor”

TUESDAY, JAN. 4

9:00-9:30 p.m. “Abbott Elementary” (regular time period premiere)

9:30-10:00 p.m. “black-ish”

10:00-11:00 p.m. “Queens”

WEDNESDAY, JAN. 5

8:00-8:30 p.m. “The Goldbergs”

8:30-9:00 p.m. “The Wonder Years”

9:00-9:31 p.m. “The Conners”

9:31-10:00 p.m. “Home Economics”

10:00-11:00 p.m. “The Chase”

THURSDAY, JAN. 6

8:00-10:00 p.m. “Women of the Movement” (series premiere)

MONDAY, JAN. 24

10:01-11:00 p.m. “Promised Land” (series premiere)