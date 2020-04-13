Meet the Cast of ‘The Bachelor: Listen to Your Heart’

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV)- What happens when music and love combine? A new spin-off series entitled, “The Bachelor: Listen to Your Heart” is created!

Throughout Season 1 of this unique ABC series, 23 music enthusiasts will embark on a quest to find their true love, one song at a time.

Meet the new singles below and tune in to the series premiere on Monday, April 13, at 8:00 p.m. on My ABC WOTV4!

1. Bekah, 25, Music Theater, Washington, DC

Credit: ABC



2. Brandon, 24, American Folk Pop, Nashville, TN

Credit: ABC



3. Bri, 28, Pop, Provo, UT

Credit: ABC

4. Cheyenne, 23, R&B, Lawndale, CA

credit: ABC



5. Chris, 30, Soul, Los Angeles, CA

credit: ABC



6. Danny, 26, Singer-songwriter, Sherman Oaks, CA

credit: ABC

7. Gabe, 28, Soul/Folk, Houston, TX

credit: ABC

8. Jack, 38, Country, Dallas, TX

credit: ABC

9. Jamie, 21, Pop Country, Nashville, TN

credit: ABC

10. Josh, 31, Country & Pop, Nashville, TN

credit: ABC

11. Julia, 27, Pop, Wayne, PA

credit: ABC

12. Mariana, 23, R&B/ Pop, Dallas, TX

credit: ABC

13. Matt, 32, Neo Soul, Encino, CA

credit: ABC

14. Mel, 23, Indie Rock, Brooklyn, NY

credit: ABC

15. Michael Todd, 31, Singer-songwriter, Atwater, CA

credit: ABC

16. Natascha, 33, Pop, Los Angeles, CA

credit: ABC

17. Ruby, 25, Indie Pop, Austin, TX

credit: ABC

18. Rudi, 24, R&B & Pop, San Antonio, TX

credit: ABC

19. Russell, 26, American Folk, New York, NY

credit: ABC

20. Ryan, 28, Jazz, Funk, Pop/R&B, Dearborn Heights, MI

credit: ABC

21. Savannah, 25, Acoustic Pop, Nashville, TN

credit: ABC

22. Sheridan, 27, R&B Soul Pop, Austin, TX

credit: ABC

23. Trevor, 29, Country Pop, Encino, CA