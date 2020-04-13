Meet the Cast of ‘The Bachelor: Listen to Your Heart’

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV)- What happens when music and love combine? A new spin-off series entitled, “The Bachelor: Listen to Your Heart” is created!
Throughout Season 1 of this unique ABC series, 23 music enthusiasts will embark on a quest to find their true love, one song at a time.
Meet the new singles below and tune in
1. Bekah, 25, Music Theater, Washington, DC
2. Brandon, 24, American Folk Pop, Nashville, TN
3. Bri, 28, Pop, Provo, UT
4. Cheyenne, 23, R&B, Lawndale, CA
5. Chris, 30, Soul, Los Angeles, CA
6. Danny, 26, Singer-songwriter, Sherman Oaks, CA
7. Gabe, 28, Soul/Folk, Houston, TX
8. Jack, 38, Country, Dallas, TX
9. Jamie, 21, Pop Country, Nashville, TN
10. Josh, 31, Country & Pop, Nashville, TN
11. Julia, 27, Pop, Wayne, PA
12. Mariana, 23, R&B/ Pop, Dallas, TX
13. Matt, 32, Neo Soul, Encino, CA
14. Mel, 23, Indie Rock, Brooklyn, NY
15. Michael Todd, 31, Singer-songwriter, Atwater, CA
16. Natascha, 33, Pop, Los Angeles, CA
17. Ruby, 25, Indie Pop, Austin, TX
18. Rudi, 24, R&B & Pop, San Antonio, TX
19. Russell, 26, American Folk, New York, NY
20. Ryan, 28, Jazz, Funk, Pop/R&B, Dearborn Heights, MI
21. Savannah, 25, Acoustic Pop, Nashville, TN
22. Sheridan, 27, R&B Soul Pop, Austin, TX
23. Trevor, 29, Country Pop, Encino, CA