Meet the cast of ‘Bachelor in Paradise’ premiering Aug. 16 on ABC

BACHELOR IN PARADISE – Key Art. (ABC)

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV)- After a two-year hiatus, “Bachelor in Paradise” is returning at 8 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 16, on My ABC WOTV4! During Season seven, 19 singles from past seasons of “The Bachelor” and “The Bachelorette” are headed to a romantic resort in Mexico to find their perfect match. Which fan favorites and standout sweethearts are hitting the beach in search of love? 

Check out the “Bachelor in Paradise” cast below:

Abigail Heringer of “The Bachelor” 25 (Matt)

BACHELOR IN PARADISE – ABC’s “Bachelor in Paradise” stars Abigail. (ABC/Craig Sjodin)

Brendan Morais of “The Bachelorette” 16 (Clare and Tayshia)

BACHELOR IN PARADISE – ABC’s “Bachelor in Paradise” stars Brendan. (ABC/Craig Sjodin)

Deandra Kanu of “The Bachelor” 24 (Peter)

BACHELOR IN PARADISE – ABC’s “Bachelor in Paradise” stars Deandra. (ABC/Craig Sjodin)

Ivan Hall of “The Bachelorette” 16 (Clare and Tayshia)

BACHELOR IN PARADISE – ABC’s “Bachelor in Paradise” stars Ivan. (ABC/Craig Sjodin)

Jessenia Cruz of “The Bachelor” 25 (Matt)

BACHELOR IN PARADISE – ABC’s “Bachelor in Paradise” stars Jessenia. (ABC/Craig Sjodin)

Joe Amabile of “The Bachelorette” 14 (Becca)

BACHELOR IN PARADISE – ABC’s “Bachelor in Paradise” stars Joe. (ABC/Craig Sjodin)

Karl Smith of “The Bachelorette” 17 (Katie)

BACHELOR IN PARADISE – ABC’s “Bachelor in Paradise” stars Karl. (ABC/Craig Sjodin)

Kelsey Weir of “The Bachelor” 24 (Peter)

BACHELOR IN PARADISE – ABC’s “Bachelor in Paradise” stars Kelsey. (ABC/Craig Sjodin)

Kenny Braasch of “The Bachelorette” 16 (Clare and Tayshia)

BACHELOR IN PARADISE – ABC’s “Bachelor in Paradise” stars Kenny. (ABC/Craig Sjodin)

Mari Pepin-Solis of “The Bachelor” 25 (Matt)

BACHELOR IN PARADISE – ABC’s “Bachelor in Paradise” stars Mari. (ABC/Craig Sjodin)

Maurissa Gunn of “The Bachelor” 24 (Peter)

BACHELOR IN PARADISE – ABC’s “Bachelor in Paradise” stars Maurissa. (ABC/Craig Sjodin)

Natasha Parker of “The Bachelor” 24 (Peter)

BACHELOR IN PARADISE – ABC’s “Bachelor in Paradise” stars Natasha. (ABC/Craig Sjodin)

Noah Erb of “The Bachelorette” 16 (Tayshia)

BACHELOR IN PARADISE – ABC’s “Bachelor in Paradise” stars Noah. (ABC/Craig Sjodin)

Serena Chew of “The Bachelor” 25 (Matt)

BACHELOR IN PARADISE – ABC’s “Bachelor in Paradise” stars Serena C. (ABC/Craig Sjodin)

Serena Pitt of “The Bachelor” 25 (Matt)

BACHELOR IN PARADISE – ABC’s “Bachelor in Paradise” stars Serena P. (ABC/Craig Sjodin)

Tahzjuan Hawkins of “The Bachelor” 23 (Colton)

BACHELOR IN PARADISE – ABC’s “Bachelor in Paradise” stars Tahzjuan. (ABC/Craig Sjodin)

Tammy Ly of “The Bachelor” 24 (Peter)

BACHELOR IN PARADISE – ABC’s “Bachelor in Paradise” stars Tammy. (ABC/Craig Sjodin)

Victoria Larson of “The Bachelor” 25 (Matt)

BACHELOR IN PARADISE – ABC’s “Bachelor in Paradise” stars Victoria L. (ABC/Craig Sjodin)

Victoria Paul of “The Bachelor” 24 (Peter)

BACHELOR IN PARADISE – ABC’s “Bachelor in Paradise” stars Victoria P. (ABC/Craig Sjodin)

