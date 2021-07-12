Meet the cast of ‘Bachelor in Paradise’ premiering Aug. 16 on ABC

RENO, Nev. (AP) — A 51-year-old California man injured as a passenger in a crash on Interstate 80 in Reno that killed the driver, a Grand Rapids woman, has been charged with murder in connection with a shooting reported on the highway minutes earlier.

Laron Edward of Berkeley was being held Monday in the Washoe County Jail without bail. He also has been charged with attempted murder, assault with a deadly weapon and possession of a firearm by a prohibited person.