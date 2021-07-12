Meet the cast of ‘Bachelor in Paradise’ premiering Aug. 16 on ABC

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV)- After a two-year hiatus, “Bachelor in Paradise” is returning at 8 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 16, on My ABC WOTV4! During Season seven, 19 singles from past seasons of “The Bachelor” and “The Bachelorette” are headed to a romantic resort in Mexico to find their perfect match. Which fan favorites and standout sweethearts are hitting the beach in search of love?
Check out the “Bachelor in Paradise” cast below:
Abigail Heringer of “The Bachelor” 25 (Matt)
Brendan Morais of “The Bachelorette” 16 (Clare and Tayshia)
Deandra Kanu of “The Bachelor” 24 (Peter)
Ivan Hall of “The Bachelorette” 16 (Clare and Tayshia)
Jessenia Cruz of “The Bachelor” 25 (Matt)
Joe Amabile of “The Bachelorette” 14 (Becca)
Karl Smith of “The Bachelorette” 17 (Katie)
Kelsey Weir of “The Bachelor” 24 (Peter)
Kenny Braasch of “The Bachelorette” 16 (Clare and Tayshia)
Mari Pepin-Solis of “The Bachelor” 25 (Matt)
Maurissa Gunn of “The Bachelor” 24 (Peter)
Natasha Parker of “The Bachelor” 24 (Peter)
Noah Erb of “The Bachelorette” 16 (Tayshia)
Serena Chew of “The Bachelor” 25 (Matt)
Serena Pitt of “The Bachelor” 25 (Matt)
Tahzjuan Hawkins of “The Bachelor” 23 (Colton)
Tammy Ly of “The Bachelor” 24 (Peter)
Victoria Larson of “The Bachelor” 25 (Matt)
Victoria Paul of “The Bachelor” 24 (Peter)