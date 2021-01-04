Meet the 32 women competing for Matt James’ heart on ‘The Bachelor’ Season 25

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV)- Matt James has the looks, the charm, and the chance to find true love on the 25th edition of “The Bachelor” premiering, Monday, Jan. 4 at 8 p.m. on My ABC WOTV4!

This season, thirty-two incredible women are competing for Matt’s heart. By the end of night one only 24 lucky bachelorettes will remain to join the Bachelor on a romantic journey!

Here’s a look at season 25’s contestants:

Abigail, 25, a client financial manager from Beaverton, Ore.

Abigail. (ABC/Craig Sjodin)

2. Alana, 26, a photographer from Toronto, Ontario, Canada

Alana. (ABC/Craig Sjodin)

3. Alicia, 24, a professional ballerina from New York City, N.Y.

Alicia. (ABC/Craig Sjodin)

4. Amber, 30, a nursing student from Costa Mesa, Calif.

Amber. (ABC/Craig Sjodin)

5. Anna, 24, a copywriter from Chicago, Ill.

Anna. (ABC/Craig Sjodin)

6. Bri, 24, a communications manager from San Francisco, Calif.

Bri. (ABC/Craig Sjodin)

7. Carolyn, 30, a journalist from Los Angeles, Calif.

Carolyn. (ABC/Craig Sjodin)

8. Casandra, 25, a social worker from Newport Beach, Calif.

Casandra. (ABC/Craig Sjodin)

9. Chelsea, 28, a runway model from Brooklyn, N.Y.

Chelsea. (ABC/Craig Sjodin)

10. Corrinne, 22, a marketing manager from Pomfret, Conn.

Corrinne. (ABC/Craig Sjodin)

11. Emani, 25, a realtor from Albuquerque, N.M.

Emani. (ABC/Craig Sjodin)

12. Illeana, 25, a health food developer from New York City, N.Y.

Illeana. (ABC/Craig Sjodin)

13. Jessenia, 27, a social media marketer from San Antonio, Texas

Jessenia. (ABC/Craig Sjodin)

14. Kaili, 26, a hostess from Chicago, Ill.

Kaili. (ABC/Craig Sjodin)

15. Katie, 29, a bank marketing manager from Renton, Wash.

Katie. (ABC/Craig Sjodin)

16. Khaylah, 28, a healthcare advocate from Durham, N.C.

Khaylah. (ABC/Craig Sjodin)

17. Kimberly, 28, an airline recruiter from Seattle, Wash.

Kimberly. (ABC/Craig Sjodin)

18. Kit, 21, a fashion entrepreneur from New York City, N.Y.

Kit. (ABC/Craig Sjodin)

19. Kristin, 27, an attorney from Jersey City, N.J.

Kristin. (ABC/Craig Sjodin)

20. Lauren, 29, a corporate attorney from Miami, Fla.

Lauren. (ABC/Craig Sjodin)

21. Magi, 32, a pharmacist from Adwa, Ethiopia

Magi. (ABC/Craig Sjodin)

22. Mari, 24, a marketing director from Odenton, Md.

Mari. (ABC/Craig Sjodin)

23. Marylynn, 28, an event coordinator from Studio City, Calif.

Marylynn. (ABC/Craig Sjodin)

24. MJ, 23, a hairstylist from Hudson, Ohio

MJ. (ABC/Craig Sjodin)

25. Pieper, 23, a graduate student from Happy Valley, Ore.

Pieper. (ABC/Craig Sjodin)

26. Rachael, 24, a graphic designer from Cumming, Ga.

Rachael. (ABC/Craig Sjodin)

27. Saneh, 25, an IT consultant from Denver, Colo.

Saneh. (ABC/Craig Sjodin)

28. Sarah, 24, a broadcast journalist from San Diego, Calif.

Sarah. (ABC/Craig Sjodin)

29. Serena C., 24, a flight attendant from San Francisco, Calif.

Serena C. (ABC/Craig Sjodin)

30. Serena P., 22, a publicist from Toronto, Ontario, Canada

Serena P. (ABC/Craig Sjodin)

31. Sydney, 28, a marketing specialist from Nashville, Tenn.

Sydney. (ABC/Craig Sjodin)

32. Victoria, 27, a queen from Los Angeles, Calif.