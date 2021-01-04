Meet the 32 women competing for Matt James’ heart on ‘The Bachelor’ Season 25

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV)- Matt James has the looks, the charm, and the chance to find true love on the 25th edition of “The Bachelor” premiering, Monday, Jan. 4 at 8 p.m. on My ABC WOTV4!
This season, thirty-two incredible women are competing for Matt’s heart. By the end of night one only 24 lucky bachelorettes will remain to join the Bachelor on a romantic journey!
Here’s a look at season 25’s contestants:
- Abigail, 25, a client financial manager from Beaverton, Ore.
2. Alana, 26, a photographer from Toronto, Ontario, Canada
3. Alicia, 24, a professional ballerina from New York City, N.Y.
4. Amber, 30, a nursing student from Costa Mesa, Calif.
5. Anna, 24, a copywriter from Chicago, Ill.
6. Bri, 24, a communications manager from San Francisco, Calif.
7. Carolyn, 30, a journalist from Los Angeles, Calif.
8. Casandra, 25, a social worker from Newport Beach, Calif.
9. Chelsea, 28, a runway model from Brooklyn, N.Y.
10. Corrinne, 22, a marketing manager from Pomfret, Conn.
11. Emani, 25, a realtor from Albuquerque, N.M.
12. Illeana, 25, a health food developer from New York City, N.Y.
13. Jessenia, 27, a social media marketer from San Antonio, Texas
14. Kaili, 26, a hostess from Chicago, Ill.
15. Katie, 29, a bank marketing manager from Renton, Wash.
16. Khaylah, 28, a healthcare advocate from Durham, N.C.
17. Kimberly, 28, an airline recruiter from Seattle, Wash.
18. Kit, 21, a fashion entrepreneur from New York City, N.Y.
19. Kristin, 27, an attorney from Jersey City, N.J.
20. Lauren, 29, a corporate attorney from Miami, Fla.
21. Magi, 32, a pharmacist from Adwa, Ethiopia
22. Mari, 24, a marketing director from Odenton, Md.
23. Marylynn, 28, an event coordinator from Studio City, Calif.
24. MJ, 23, a hairstylist from Hudson, Ohio
25. Pieper, 23, a graduate student from Happy Valley, Ore.
26. Rachael, 24, a graphic designer from Cumming, Ga.
27. Saneh, 25, an IT consultant from Denver, Colo.
28. Sarah, 24, a broadcast journalist from San Diego, Calif.
29. Serena C., 24, a flight attendant from San Francisco, Calif.
30. Serena P., 22, a publicist from Toronto, Ontario, Canada
31. Sydney, 28, a marketing specialist from Nashville, Tenn.
32. Victoria, 27, a queen from Los Angeles, Calif.