Meet the 30 men competing for Katie Thurston’s heart on ‘The Bachelorette’ season 17

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV)- Katie Thurston may not have found love during Matt James’ season of “The Bachelor” last winter. But, as the famous saying by Thomas H. Payne goes, “If at first, you don’t succeed, try, try, and try again.” The 30-year-old Washington native is taking another shot at finding her one true match during Season 17 of “The Bachelorette”, premiering Monday, June 7 at 8 p.m. on My ABC WOTV4.

“With the help of former Bachelorettes and mentors Kaitlyn Bristowe and Tayshia Adams by her side, Katie is ready to meet her men; with 30 lucky potential suitors pulling out all the stops props and moves in hopes of catching her eye before the first rose ceremony,” says ABC.

Here’s a look at Katie’s “potential hubby” roster:

Aaron, 26, an insurance agent from San Diego, Calif.

Aaron. (ABC/Craig Sjodin)

Andrew M., 31, a deputy district attorney from Newport Beach, Calif.

Andrew M. (ABC/Craig Sjodin)

Andrew S., 26, a pro football player from Vienna, Austria

Andrew S. (ABC/Craig Sjodin)

Austin, 25, a real estate investor from Mission Viejo, Calif.

Austin. (ABC/Craig Sjodin)

Brandon, 26, an auto parts manager from Queens, N.Y.

Brandon. (ABC/Craig Sjodin)

Brendan, 26, a firefighter trainee from Toronto, Ontario, Canada

Brendan. (ABC/Craig Sjodin)

Christian, 26, a real estate agent from Boston, Mass.

Christian. (ABC/Craig Sjodin)

Cody, 27, a zipper sales manager from San Diego, Calif.

Cody. (ABC/Craig Sjodin)

Connor B., 29, a math teacher from Nashville, Tenn.

Connor B. (ABC/Craig Sjodin)

Conor C., 28, a former baseball player from Costa Mesa, Calif.

Conor C. (ABC/Craig Sjodin)

David, 27, a technical product specialist from Nashville, Tenn.

David. (ABC/Craig Sjodin)

Gabriel, 35, an entrepreneur from Charlotte, N.C.

Gabriel. (ABC/Craig Sjodin)

Garrett, 29, a software marketing manager from Salinas, Calif.

Garrett. (ABC/Craig Sjodin)

Greg, 27, a marketing sales rep from Edison, N.J.

Greg. (ABC/Craig Sjodin)

Hunter, 34, a software strategist from Houston, Texas

Hunter. (ABC/Craig Sjodin)

Jeff, 31, a surgical skin salesman from Jersey City, N.J.

Jeff. (ABC/Craig Sjodin)

John, 27, a bartender from Pacific Beach, Calif.

John. (ABC/Craig Sjodin)

Josh, 25, an IT consultant from Miami, Fla.

Josh. (ABC/Craig Sjodin)

Justin, 26, an investment sales consultant from Baltimore, Md.

Justin. (ABC/Craig Sjodin)

Karl, 34, a motivational speaker from Miami, Fla.

Karl. (ABC/Craig Sjodin)

Kyle, 26, a technical recruiter from Fort Lauderdale, Fla.

Kyle. (ABC/Craig Sjodin)

Landon, 25, a basketball coach from Dallas, Texas

Landon. (ABC/Craig Sjodin)

Marcus, 30, a real estate broker from Portland, Ore.

THE BACHELORETTE – ABC’s “The Bachelorette” stars Marcus. (ABC/Craig Sjodin)

Marty, 25, a dancer from Reno, Nev.

Marty. (ABC/Craig Sjodin)

Michael, 36, a business owner from Akron, Ohio

Michael. (ABC/Craig Sjodin)

Mike, 31, a gym owner from San Diego, Calif.

Mike. (ABC/Craig Sjodin)

Quartney, 26, a nutrition entrepreneur from Dallas, Texas

Quartney. (ABC/Craig Sjodin)

Thomas, 28, a real estate broker from Poway, Calif.

Thomas. (ABC/Craig Sjodin)

Tre, 26, a software engineer from Covington, Ga.

Tre. (ABC/Craig Sjodin)

Impressed with the line-up? Get to know the fellas in more detail by reading their bios on ABC’s website!