Meet the 30 men competing for Katie Thurston’s heart on ‘The Bachelorette’ season 17

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV)- Katie Thurston may not have found love during Matt James’ season of “The Bachelor” last winter. But, as the famous saying by Thomas H. Payne goes, “If at first, you don’t succeed, try, try, and try again.” The 30-year-old Washington native is taking another shot at finding her one true match during Season 17 of “The Bachelorette”, premiering Monday, June 7 at 8 p.m. on My ABC WOTV4.
“With the help of former Bachelorettes and mentors Kaitlyn Bristowe and Tayshia Adams by her side, Katie is ready to meet her men; with 30 lucky potential suitors pulling out all the stops props and moves in hopes of catching her eye before the first rose ceremony,” says ABC.
Here’s a look at Katie’s “potential hubby” roster:
Aaron, 26, an insurance agent from San Diego, Calif.
Andrew M., 31, a deputy district attorney from Newport Beach, Calif.
Andrew S., 26, a pro football player from Vienna, Austria
Austin, 25, a real estate investor from Mission Viejo, Calif.
Brandon, 26, an auto parts manager from Queens, N.Y.
Brendan, 26, a firefighter trainee from Toronto, Ontario, Canada
Christian, 26, a real estate agent from Boston, Mass.
Cody, 27, a zipper sales manager from San Diego, Calif.
Connor B., 29, a math teacher from Nashville, Tenn.
Conor C., 28, a former baseball player from Costa Mesa, Calif.
David, 27, a technical product specialist from Nashville, Tenn.
Gabriel, 35, an entrepreneur from Charlotte, N.C.
Garrett, 29, a software marketing manager from Salinas, Calif.
Greg, 27, a marketing sales rep from Edison, N.J.
Hunter, 34, a software strategist from Houston, Texas
Jeff, 31, a surgical skin salesman from Jersey City, N.J.
John, 27, a bartender from Pacific Beach, Calif.
Josh, 25, an IT consultant from Miami, Fla.
Justin, 26, an investment sales consultant from Baltimore, Md.
Karl, 34, a motivational speaker from Miami, Fla.
Kyle, 26, a technical recruiter from Fort Lauderdale, Fla.
Landon, 25, a basketball coach from Dallas, Texas
Marcus, 30, a real estate broker from Portland, Ore.
Marty, 25, a dancer from Reno, Nev.
Michael, 36, a business owner from Akron, Ohio
Mike, 31, a gym owner from San Diego, Calif.
Quartney, 26, a nutrition entrepreneur from Dallas, Texas
Thomas, 28, a real estate broker from Poway, Calif.
Tre, 26, a software engineer from Covington, Ga.
Impressed with the line-up? Get to know the fellas in more detail by reading their bios on ABC’s website!