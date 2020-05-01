May 2020: Full list of ABC season finale dates

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV)- You’ve watched all season long, tuning in to your favorite ABC series weekly. Now, it’s time to prepare for one of the most anticipated episodes of your favorite show yet—the series finale!

Grab your remotes and snacks! Below is the full list of ABC shows wrapping up this month and you won’t want to miss them!

Please note: All times are listed in Eastern Standard Time (EST)

TUESDAY, MAY 5

8:00 – 8:30 p.m. “The Conners”

8:30 – 9:00 p.m. “Bless This Mess”

9:00 – 9:30 p.m. “mixedish”

9:30 – 10:00 p.m. “blackish”

SUNDAY, MAY 10

10:00 – 11:00 p.m. “The Rookie”

TUESDAY, MAY 12

10:00 – 11:00 p.m. “For Life”

WEDNESDAY, MAY 13

8:00 – 8:30 p.m. “The Goldbergs”

8:30 – 9:00 p.m. “Schooled”

9:00 – 9:30 p.m. “American Housewife”

9:30 – 10:00 p.m. “Single Parents”

THURSDAY, MAY 14

9:00 – 10:01 p.m. “Station 19”

10:01 – 11:00 p.m. “How to Get Away with Murder”

SUNDAY, MAY 17

7:00 – 8:00 p.m. “America’s Funniest Home Videos”

8:00 – 11:00 p.m. “American Idol”